The Global Foundry Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $6861.21 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foundry Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664249/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the foundry equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising industrial automation globally, growth of the construction industry, and advances in heat treatment technology.



The foundry equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Metal casting

• Metal heat treatment



By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Machinery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies simulation-based castings as one of the prime reasons driving the foundry equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, development of all-in-one 3D printing, casting, and forging technique and growing popularity of the latest casting technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the foundry equipment market covers the following areas:

• Foundry equipment market sizing

• Foundry equipment market forecast

• Foundry equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foundry equipment market vendors that include Apex Tool Group LLC, Artisan Foundry, Buhler AG, Crowder Supply Co. LLC, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Freeman Manufacturing and Supply Co., GIBA, Hitachi Ltd., Inductotherm Group, Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators, KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH, Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH, Loramendi S.Coop., Madison Industries, McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nabertherm GmbH, Norican Group, and Oskar Frech GmbH Co. KG. Also, the foundry equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664249/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________