New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biosimilar Lymphocyte Modulator Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241855/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market are Pfizer, Biogen, Genentech, Novartis, and Celltrion.



The global biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market is expected to grow from $1.16 billion in 2021 to $1.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market is expected to reach $2.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.



The biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market consists of sales of roasted coffee, coffee concentrates, coffee extracts, flavorings, and syrups.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Biosimilar lymphocyte modulator refers to immune regulating lymphocyte modulators that manufacture lymphocyte modulator biosimilars. Lymphocyte modulators are intended as an aid in the treatment for cancer and autoimmune diseases, and for regulating carotene intake in humans with a weak immune system.



North America was the largest region in the biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drugs in biosimilar lymphocyte modulators are Campath-1H, natalizumab biosimilar, efalizumab - A1089-anti-CD11A biosimilar, anti-CD38 daratumumab biosimilar, anti-CS1 elotuzumab biosimilar.Campath is a prescription medication used to treat the symptoms of CLL.



Campath can be taken on its own or in combination with other drugs.The different diseases include arthritis, diabetes, multiple myeloma, enterocolitis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and others.



By distribution channel, it is segmented into online Pharmacies and direct to consumer.



Immunotherapy combined with other cancer treatments is expected to drive the growth of the biosimilar lymphocyte modulators market.The combination of immunotherapies or pairing of immunotherapies with other types of cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation, enhances the benefit associated with lymphocyte modulators.



In December 2021, according to a study conducted by the researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St.Louis, pre-activated natural killer cells will have been shown in a limited clinical trial to be helpful for some adolescents and young adults with recurrent AML who have few other therapeutic choices.



Combining the therapies helps To determine whether alternative chemotherapy can improve the killing of leukemia cells, researchers have combined memory-like natural killer cells. The combination approach, therefore, saves patients’ lives from a life-threatening reaction of the immune system, thereby driving the growth of the lymphocyte modulator market.



The shortage of raw material for lymphocyte modulator drugs is expected to restrict the growth of the biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market.Drug shortages are due to several factors including challenges in acquiring raw materials, manufacturing problems, regulatory issues, business decisions, and numerous disturbances within the supply chain.



They adversely affect patient care by causing the replacement of safe and effective therapies with elective medicines, compromising or delaying medical procedures, or causing medication errors.The American Society of Haematology, an association comprising clinical scientists and physicians that provides care to patients in diverse settings, sent a letter to USFDA highlighting the issue of the shortage of critical hematologic drugs such as etoposide and methotrexate, which have no alternatives.



Mainly the drug etoposide, which is a chemotherapeutic drug, is a crucial component in treatment regimens designed to be curative for life-threatening conditions including leukemia and lymphomas.Due to the shortage, some patients have received less effective treatment.



Thus, the raw material shortages cause delayed and compromised medical treatments and also result in limiting the growth of the market.



Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Immunotherapy has been gaining popularity in recent times because of its positive results in anti-cancer treatments.Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) comprise of all lymphocytic cell populaces that have occupied the tumor tissue.



TILs have been depicted in various solid tumors including breast cancer, and are emerging as a significant biomarker in predicting the efficacy and result of treatment.Due to promising results, many companies have started launching TIL technologies.



For instance, in January 2020, Lovance Biotherapeutics, a US-based start-up company, licensed TALEN technology from Cellectis to develop gene-editing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) to treat several cancer indications. Other companies investing in TIL technology are Optera Therapeutics Corp and TILT Biotherapeutics.



In July 2020, Cytocom, Inc., a US-based immunotherapy generating company, announced the acquisition of ImQuest Life Sciences, Inc. for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to support Cytocom’s vision of strategic growth and strengthen internal drug development programs with new assets and secure revenue-generating operations, scientific resources, and tools and capacity. ImQuest Life Sciences is a US-based company with leading drug discovery and development. The company was founded in 2004.



The countries covered in the biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market statistics, including biosimilar lymphocyte modulator industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market share, detailed biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the biosimilar lymphocyte modulator industry. This biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241855/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________