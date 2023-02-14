New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281534/?utm_source=GNW





The global fatty acids market will grow from $82.09 billion in 2022 to $89.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The fatty acids market is expected to grow from $123.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The fatty acids market consists of the sales of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and trans fats.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fatty acids market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the fatty acids market.



The regions covered in the fatty acids market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Fatty acids are carboxylic acids that act as energy for muscles, the heart, and other organs as building blocks for fats in the human body and also as an agent that manages inflammation in the body. Fatty acids comprise a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (COOH) at the other end.



The main product types of fatty acids are unsaturated fatty acids and saturated fatty acids.Saturated fatty acids (SFA) are fatty acids that contain no double bonds and have the formula R-COOH.



The R-group is a straight-chain hydrocarbon of the form CH3(CH2)n with varying lengths, ranging from short-chain lengths (volatile liquids) to chain lengths of 30 or more carbon atoms (waxy solids).The forms are oil, capsule, syrup, powder.



The sources are vegetable oils, marine oils, nuts and seeds, soy and soy products. End-user industries include household, cosmetics and personal care, soap and detergent, oilfield, rubber and plastic, lubricants, and others.



The fatty acids market is being driven by the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products.Fatty acids are the emollients and emulsifiers in the cosmetics industry, used to replenish and soothe the skin.



It is used as an ingredient in a variety of skincare products such as creams, lotions, shampoos, and lipsticks.Esters of fatty acids such as triglycerides, phospholipids, and cholesterol esters are commonly used in cosmetics as skin hydrants and thickeners.



According to Coty, a French beauty company, the beauty market has been constantly growing at 3% to 5% every year.Coty also forecasts that its net revenue will grow by 6% to 8% each year through 2025.



The rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products increased the demand for fatty acids, thus driving the market during the period.



Biological effects due to fatty acid deficiency are a major restraint in the fatty acid market.Biological effects such as blood pressure, stroke, coronary artery disease, inflammation, and various other diseases may occur due to insufficient intake of fatty acids such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA).



These two fatty acids are necessary and must be included in the diet.Fatty acid deficiency is most commonly observed in infants.



The deficiency results in scaly dermatitis, alopecia, thrombocytopenia, and intellectual disability in children. In the US, according to the National Institutes of Health, deficiency of essential fatty acids such as omega-3s and omega-6s can lead to rough, scaly skin and dermatitis.



Due to rising awareness regarding health, omega fatty acid supplements are increasingly being used.Omega fatty acids are present extensively in fish oils and are vital ingredients for the human body.



Omega-3 supplements can help relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and can also be used as dietary supplements or medicinal supplements.The use of Omega-3 fatty acids and Omega-6 fatty acids helps to combat diseases and improve cardiovascular health, promote healthy metabolism, reduce pain and inflammation in joints, increase optimal brain function, etc.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people in the world die every year due to cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, rising awareness regarding health issues, especially for heart diseases, is expected to drive the market for fatty acids.



In July 2020, Croda, a UK-based specialty chemicals company, acquired Avanti Polar Lipids for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of Avanti combines with Croda to expand life sciences products, pharmaceutical services, and cGMP production capabilities for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life science research customers globally.



Avanti Polar Lipids is a US-based biotechnology company.



The countries covered in the fatty acids market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fatty acids market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fatty acids market statistics, including fatty acids industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fatty acids market share, detailed fatty acids market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fatty acids industry. This fatty acids market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

