SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tesla Inc. - TSLA

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSLA).



The investigation concerns whether Tesla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 2, 2023, Tesla announced fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries that were significantly below the Company’s most recent forecast to investors. On this news, Tesla’s stock price fell $15.08 per share, or 12.24%, to close at $108.10 per share on January 3, 2023. Then, on January 20, 2023, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Elon Musk Sold Tesla Shares Before Company Acknowledge Weakness.” The article reported that “Mr. Musk sold nearly 22 million shares Dec. 12-14 at an average price of about $163 a share” and that “[w]hen the stock closed on Jan. 3 at just over $109, the shares Mr. Musk sold the prior month had declined in value by $1.2 billion.” As the article noted, “[t]he timing of the stock raises a crucial question: Did Mr. Musk now that business had slowed when he sold his shares?”

