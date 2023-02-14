Global SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market Size to grow USD 5800 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 35%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, The Global SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market Size is to grow from USD 660 million in 2021 to USD 5800 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of SiC based devices by different industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, aerospace & defence, and others is the key driving factor.





Key Insights

The SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market size was valued at USD 660 million in 2021

The market is growing at a CAGR of 35% from 2022 to 2030

The Global SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market is expected to reach USD 5800 million by 2030

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.





SiC based power electronics and inverter converters can convert DC electricity from the battery side into AC required from the motor side and are smaller, lighter, and more efficient than their Si IGBT–based devices. SiC based devices are majorly used in high-voltage power converters with stringent requirements regarding size, weight, and efficiency because they offer many attractive characteristics when compared with commonly used silicon-based devices. The on-state resistance and switching losses are significantly lower, and SiC provides about 3 times more thermal conductivity than silicon, allowing faster heat dissipation from components. The demand for SiC based power electronics and inverters is expected to grow exponentially for its semiconductor-based products and applications to flourish in the automotive and industrial sectors.





Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report ”Global SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Power Electronics, Inverter), By End-User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecom, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defence, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030 “ in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/sic-based-power-electronics-and-inverter-market





In addition, the increasing adoption of SiC solutions for IT & telecommunication throughout the world is expected to propel the demand for SiC diverse devices. Among the IT & telecommunication applications for SiC, 5G mobile technologies are the most challenging, as it capable of reaching speeds 20× higher than the previous 4G LTE technology. To have higher network connectivity SiC solutions devices are exceptionally capable of handling higher power density, have better thermal efficiency, and are optimized for achieving high efficiency.





The power electronics segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global SiC based power electronics and inverter market growth is segmented into power electronics, and inverters. Among these, the power electronics segment is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period. As SiC based switches are mostly used in high-voltage devices or systems mostly above< 600V. SiC devices have a smaller die size for a given breakdown voltage than silicon-based devices. SiC components are small and space-efficient, which makes them ideal for use in higher-power circuits.

The automotive segment is anticipated to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application type, the global SiC based power electronics and inverter market share is segmented into the automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, telecom, healthcare, aerospace & defence, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is expected to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Owing to the standard silicon-based devices, SiC offers requisite utility in automotive applications such as increased power density, higher system efficiency, range extension, lower system cost, and long-term reliability.





SiC based power electronics and inverter Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 5800 Billion CAGR 35% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-User, By Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ON Semiconductor, Intel Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Methode Electronics Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ELAN Electronics, TE Connectivity Ltd., Samsung Semiconductors, Seiko Epson Corporation, Cree, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Semikron Electronics GmbH and Co. Inc.,

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share of 35%.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share of 35%. The region’s growth is majorly attributed to the developing economic growth of countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Owing to large number of manufacturers in China & Japan are witnessing ever-increasing demand. The Indian government is actively negotiating with businesses about establishing operations in the nation in the areas of silicon semiconductor fabs, display fabs, compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors fabs, semiconductor packaging, and semiconductor design.





Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The market is segmented by

SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market, By Product Type

Power Electronics

Inverter

SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market, By End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Market Players

ON Semiconductor

Intel Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Methode Electronics Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

ELAN Electronics

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Samsung Semiconductors

Seiko Epson Corporation

Cree

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Semikron Electronics GmbH and Co. Inc.

Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

ABB Group

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

StarPower Semiconductor

Other





Some Recent Developments News in the Global SiC based power electronics and inverter Market:

USA, April 2021, ROHM Co., Ltd. announced its new establishment at the chikugo plant, to enhance the production capacity of SiC based power devices.

ROHM Co., Ltd. announced its new establishment at the chikugo plant, to enhance the production capacity of SiC based power devices. USA, June 2020, STMicroelectronics and ROHM Group Company SiCrystal signed an agreement to expand the use of SiC semiconductors in automotive and other industrial applications. To meet the need for silicon carbide power in electronic devices, a USD 130 million agreement was made to supply 150mm silicon carbide wafers.





FAQ’s Of the Market

How big is the SiC based power electronics and inverter market?

Who are the key players in the SiC based power electronics and inverter market?

What are the segments in the SiC based power electronics and inverter market?

What are the major factors driving SiC based power electronics and inverter market?





