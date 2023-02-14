Freshii Obtains Final Order of the Court Approving Arrangement with Foodtastic

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (“Freshii” or the “Company”) today announced that it has obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), pursuant to which Foodtastic Inc. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Freshii at a price of $2.30 in cash per share (the “Arrangement”).



All of the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement have now been satisfied or waived, excluding any conditions that, by their terms, cannot be satisfied or waived until the effective date of the Arrangement. Completion of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about February 22, 2023.

About Freshii

Since 2005, Freshii has established a healthy food focused franchised restaurant concept which currently operates 343 locations in North America and internationally. All but one of Freshii’s stores are franchised. In recent years, the Company has further expanded their omni-channel footprint in the adjacent health and wellness business lines, including in consumer-packaged goods, nutritional supplements, and ecommerce retail, following the acquisition of a majority interest in a leading Canadian online health and wellness product retailer, Natura Market. Freshii’s consumer-packaged goods retail partners include, among others, Walmart Canada, Shell Gas and Convenience Stations, ONroute, and Air Canada. Further information is available at www.freshii.com.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is a leading franchisor of restaurant brands in Canada. Including the recently announced acquisitions of Quesada and Freshii, Foodtastic’s Canadian system exceeds 1,200 restaurants and $950 million in sales. Foodtastic is rapidly growing internationally, with over 150 restaurants outside of Canada.

Foodtastic’s brands include Second Cup, Pita Pit, Milestones, Fionn MacCool’s, Shoeless Joe’s, Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, and Monza.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information regarding the completion and timing of the arrangement. Use of words such as “will,” “expect,” or other words of similar effect may indicate “forward-looking statements.” Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Freshii does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Freshii’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, Freshii cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Freshii will derive from them.

In respect of forward-looking statements and information concerning the anticipated benefits and timing of the completion of the proposed transaction, Freshii has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including assumptions as to the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions for the completion of the arrangement, and other expectations and assumptions concerning the proposed transaction. The anticipated dates indicated may change for a number of reasons. Although Freshii believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, that the proposed transaction will be completed or that it will be completed on the terms and conditions contemplated in this press release. Accordingly, investors and others are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of the proposed transaction include, without limitation, Foodtastic’s ability to draw down the financing as contemplated by its credit agreement; significant transaction costs or unknown liabilities; the failure to realize the expected benefits of the arrangement; and general economic conditions. Failure of the parties to satisfy the conditions for the completion of the arrangement or to complete the arrangement could mean that the arrangement may not be completed on the proposed terms, on the anticipated timelines or at all. In addition, if the arrangement is not completed, and Freshii continues as an independent entity, there are risks that the announcement of the arrangement and the dedication of substantial resources by Freshii to the completion of the arrangement could have an impact on its business and strategic relationships, including with future and prospective employees, customers, suppliers and franchisees and other business partners, operating results and activities in general, and could have a material adverse effect on its current and future operations, financial condition and prospects. Consequently, Freshii cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Freshii does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

