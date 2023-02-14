The Saving Our Children Campaign Launches in Southern California to Reduce Adolescent Drug Use

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saving Our Children Campaign launches its new initiative to use multimedia to educate parents and children about the dangers of drugs in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

"Our primary aim is to help young people make good decisions about drugs," said Tom Monson, director of SavingOurChildrenCampaign.com. "We believe education is key in preventing drug and substance abuse among youth, and we are committed to providing the information and resources needed to keep our children safe."

The Saving Our Children Campaign (formerly called the Drug Wars Campaign) has been producing and distributing multi-media campaigns and have received numerous testimonials thanking them for their contributions, offering support, and telling about how it affected audiences. The new initiative will build on that success by utilizing multi-media resources, including videos, podcasts, online articles, and a broadcast television show to educate parents and children about the dangers of drugs.

"Empowering young people with comprehensive information and skills will have a dramatic impact in reducing drug use and overdose deaths. This is the genesis of a national movement to protect children from the predatory practices of those who prey on their innocence for profit," Monson concluded.

The Saving Our Children Campaign is a vital resource for families and communities in Southern California, and the new initiative will be an important step in preventing drug and substance abuse among youth. For more information, visit SavingOurChildrenCampaign.com.

About the Saving Our Children Campaign

The Saving Our Children Campaign (formerly called Drug Wars) is a private organization dedicated to reducing drug and substance abuse among youth. The organization was founded with the goal of providing the information and resources needed to help parents and children make good decisions about drugs, and reduce adolescent drug use.

