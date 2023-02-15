Groundbreaking Coaching Program Sets a Goal of Helping 1 Million People Become Financial Coaches by 2033

Dallas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, Texas -

Umbrella International Group (UIG) of Dallas, Texas is a game-changing financial coaching company that is becoming well known for offering services that are vastly different from more traditional financial planning companies. Its latest initiative is aimed at eradicating poor financial literacy and closing the wealth and income gap. All this is done with the goal to create the world's largest financial coaching network by offering inspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to start and grow a financial coaching business in the fintech industry.

The company’s founder and CEO, Kevin Murphy, believes that inheritance and starting a business are the only two ways to create wealth. That's why he has set a goal of having 1 million financial coaches by 2033. Murphy added, “Our goal at Umbrella Financial Services is to empower people with the knowledge and skills to take control of their financial future and create a better world for all. Through this initiative, we aim to provide our coaches with the necessary tools and resources to succeed, including cutting-edge financial technology, training, and support. Our goal is to make financial coaching accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or financial situation.” He went on to say that they at Umbrella Financial Services believe if people are empowered with financial literacy and knowledge, they can help can create a world where everyone could reach their full potential and achieve financial stability. A journey that the staff and employees of the company look forward to taking with those who aspire to become financial coaches.

The company also provides highly regarded money management coaching services to individuals and businesses. It all fits in with Umbrella International Group’s motto ‘There is hope for your money’. Here is an excerpt from this financial coaching and planning company’s ‘about us’ page that better explains its philosophy, “UIG services the financial needs of all people, and our members come from all walks of life and have a wide range of goals. That’s why we offer a variety of solutions to fit your budget and needs, regardless of your income. Nearly half of Americans are scared to even talk to a financial advisor let alone afford the cost. UIG offers affordable monthly financial care memberships to match your goals and your financial situation, not the size of your bank account.” He added that the fact they offer a wide variety of financial coaching services that cater to all budgets is something that not only makes them unique but is something those at this service our very proud of too.

According to Murphy, several factors motivate those at Umbrella International Group to want to help people get more out of the money they earn. This includes the almost unbelievable statistics that some 78% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and another that says 37% of USA wage earners would have to borrow money or sell a valuable item to cover a $400 unexpected expense. He says with sound financial coaching such as their mentors can provide, these are financial situations that can be avoided even by those that only earn a modest income. That’s the reason that those at this company have made it their mission to re-educate and empower individuals to take control of their finances. Something that starts for an individual when they become aware that they are focusing on outdated and incorrect beliefs about wealth creation.

Those at Umbrella International Group through their financial coaching can help members unlearn their ingrained and non-productive wealth-creation habits. Umbrella teaches its proven formula for financial success. One that dispels the myth of a quick fix 'cheat code' for wealth creation. The founder of the company says that their service recognizes that traditional band-aid approaches to financial problems simply don’t work and offers an alternative to them. This comes in the form of their comprehensive approach to repairing and transforming one's money habits. They use cutting-edge financial coaching techniques that can revolutionize the lives of hundreds of thousands of people by creating a future for them that includes financial stability and prosperity. By them helping individuals start to create more wealth, it also establishes a solid foundation for those that seek to become financial coaches.

With the help of their mentors, he says those aspiring to be financial coaches can quickly become proficient in such important financial areas as budgeting, credit management, and loan taking. Murphy added, “If you're interested in starting a financial coaching business or would like to learn more about our initiative, please don't hesitate to reach out to us.”

