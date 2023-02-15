30A Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals Opens New Location

Santa Rosa Beach, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Rosa Beach, Florida -

Florida based Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals is pleased to announce the recent opening of a new location in Santa Rosa Beach. The dealership has always been proud to help their customers select the best street legal golf cart rentals for their needs and budget, and their new team intends to keep delivering the high standard of service their community has already come to expect.

Anyone interested in street legal golf cart rentals in 30A is welcome to stop by at 4947 E County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 during the location’s opening hours. A member of the team will be pleased to greet them and help them find a cart that delivers the experience they are looking for. Regardless of whether the customer prioritizes their budget, safety or even seating capacity, Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals inventory is likely to have multiple options that meet (and exceed) their requirements.

The company has already won over several customers who were pleased enough to leave their thoughts online. In her Google review, for instance, Stacy B. mentions that, “Matt was super helpful and kind! They offer 4hr rentals (or longer). Which was really hard to find in Seaside! Great price and service 10/10 recommend.”

The company says that customers who are unfamiliar with their inventory are welcome to take a quick look at the available carts online. All they have to do to get started is visit the website and browse at their convenience. From here, a quick phone call can expedite the rest of the process.

On the other hand, if a customer would prefer a more personalized, guided experience, they are welcome to visit the dealership in person. This is generally a popular option since it allows newcomers and cart aficionados alike to discuss every feature of any cart with a knowledgeable member of the team. Customers will also discover that the team member who receives them is just as passionate about these carts as they are — if not more so. They understand why renting one can be such a great source of joy and lead to brilliant memories, and they make it their mission to share the benefit of this passion with anyone who cares to ask.

Conversely, the dealership understands that certain customers already have a fixed idea of what they want. Instead of taking up their valuable time, Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals gives them the opportunity to reserve cart online, with the least number of steps between them and their cart as possible. Of course, the company assures that a team member will be available in the event the customer changes their mind at any point during this process.

This process is as simple as deciding when to check-in and check-out as well as how many guests are expected during the trip. 30A Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals is also offering a number of promotions via their website and social media platforms, so interested parties are welcome to check these spaces for more details over the course of the year. For instance, they may check out the company Facebook page to stay up to date with their latest news and announcements as well as contact the team directly regarding any further inquiries.

Alternatively, Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals can be reached via phone or email, and they invite visitors to 30A to stop by any of their locations, including the new premises in Santa Rosa Beach. Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals has long known the joys afforded by a dependable golf cart rental, and they are eager to help their community get acquainted with such experiences as well.

