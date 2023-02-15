Press Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Wall Financial Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruno Wall, of 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, today announces that he has acquired (the “Acquisition”) indirect ownership of 400,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Wall Financial Corporation (“Wall Financial”), a company with a head office at 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, at a purchase price of CDN$9.97 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of CDN$3,988,000.



Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Wall had owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 3,699,560 Common Shares representing approximately 11.40% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the date hereof. As a result of the Acquisition, there has been an increase in the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares held or controlled by Mr. Wall of 400,000 Common Shares or 1.23%. Mr. Wall now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 4,099,560 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.63% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares at the date hereof. Since the filing of his last early warning report, Mr. Wall’s ownership percentage has increased by 2.16%.

The Acquisition is being made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Wall may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Wall Financial in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Wall Financial and other relevant factors.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

Bruno Wall

1010 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6Z 2R9

Telephone: 604 893-7131

Facsimile: 604 893-7179