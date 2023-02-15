Medical Animation Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Infuse Medical, Scientific Animations, Inc., Nucleus Medical Media, Inc., AXS Studio, Inc. and Medmovie Inc.

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global medical animation market is expected to clock US$21.40 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 20.20% during the forecast period. Owing to the rising use of digital education platforms and the consequent adoption of medical animation in academic and life science institutes. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Medical Animation Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

Medical animation is a growing market, as there is a greater demand for visual and interactive content in the medical and healthcare industries. Because of its ability to provide a highly detailed and realistic representation of complex medical procedures and concepts, 3D animation is becoming more popular in the medical animation market. Immersive experiences for medical training and education, as well as patient communication and engagement, are being created using virtual and augmented reality technologies. Customized medical animations that can be tailored to the specific needs of a healthcare organization, medical device company, or educational institution are in high demand. Several processes in medical animation are evolving with the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Medical animation is increasingly being used as a tool for patient education, assisting in understanding complex medical conditions and procedures.

Rapid technological advancements, such as 3D printing, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, have increased medical animation used in the healthcare industry. With rising healthcare spending worldwide, there is a growing demand for medical animation to aid in developing and marketing new medical devices and pharmaceutical products. The rise of medical tourism has increased the demand for medical animation to help patients and healthcare providers in different countries understand complex medical procedures. Medical animation can provide visual evidence to support the efficacy of a medical procedure or treatment, aiding in the confidence of healthcare providers and patients.

The growing use of medical animation techniques to demonstrate medical procedures or other scientific goals with much greater comprehension drives the global medical animation market forward. Medical animation technology further aids in superior patient education, resulting in increased patient enrolment in disease management or wellness programs. This demonstrates the short-term potential of medical animation. Incorporating medical animation into mobile apps by integrating real-time media-rich content with quantifiable data and adjustable tools for various medical device and pharmaceutical firm sales is also projected to generate profitable chances for the medical animation market growth. Other factors driving the medical animation market include growth in pharmaceutical businesses adopting animation for product promotion and medical education and the increasing adoption of electronic devices such as smartphones. However, the high cost of video production and related investments constrain the global medical animation industry. Additionally, another market restraint is the requirement for appropriate skills for niche animation development.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global medical animation market has been segmented into:

Drug Mechanism of Action (Moa) And Approval

Patient Education

Surgical Training and Planning

Cellular And Molecular Studies

Others

The drug MoA segment dominated the market during the forecast period, mostly due to pharmaceutical companies' increasing usage of medical animation for product marketing, promotion, and approvals, as well as for demonstrating the MoA of their products.

The patient education segment is expected to expand during the projection period at the greatest CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. It is used to educate patients on how to treat specific conditions and give doctors surgical training. It is also used for training in emergency care, practicing medical procedures, and replicating crime scenes for forensic investigations. Medical animation is also used in research and academia to demonstrate the basics of cellular and molecular biology.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The North America medical animation market is being driven by factors such as an increase in the number of pharmaceutical businesses adopting animation for product promotion and medical education, as well as the increasing adoption of electronic devices such as smartphones. Pharma and medical device companies are using competitive tactics such as new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and technology upgrades in order to remain competitive in the medical animation market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to develop the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing necessity of purchasing medical animation to improve healthcare infrastructure and educate patients across varied Asia Pacific nations. The Asia Pacific market is predicted to develop due to the presence of big pharmaceutical corporations and the increased focus of key industry players on achieving the Asia Pacific market's potential.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global medical animation market include:

Infuse Medical

Hybrid Medical Animation, Inc.

XVIVO

Ghost Productions, Inc.

Visible Body

Scientific Animations, Inc.

Animated Biomedical Productions

INVIVO Communications, Inc.

Random42 Scientific Communication

Radius Digital Science

Nucleus Medical Media, Inc.

Elara Systems, Inc.

AXS Studio, Inc.

Trinsic Animation

Medmovie Inc.

Others

The burgeoning presence of small local players in the segment is also identified. As the healthcare business digitizes, various companies have begun investing in the development of medical animation technologies to obtain a competitive advantage, and well-established organizations are planning the launch of new technologies to compete.

