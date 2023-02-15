Protein Binding Assays Market Size to Surpass US$ 339.9 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Singapore, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Protein Binding Assays Market was estimated at US$ 339.9 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 833.50 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 10.48% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The protein binding assay procedure is primarily used in life science research to analyze and identify the presence of protein in a sample. Protein fixation estimation is critical for protein cleaning, electrophoresis, cell science, atomic science, and research applications. Protein binding assays aid in improving therapeutic effects and reducing the amount of target molecule. There has been a growing demand for protein binding assays in recent years due to the increasing importance of proteins in biological processes and the development of new technologies for studying protein-ligand interactions. The advancements in drug discovery, growing understanding of protein-protein interactions, growing demand for personalized medicine, and technological advancements in high-throughput screening are the key factors supporting the protein binding assays market demand.

Market Drivers

The continual novel drugs, therapies, and vaccine approvals are key contributors to the growth of the protein binding assays market. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of communicable and non-communicable (infectious and chronic) illnesses drives the demand for innovative pharmaceuticals and medical technologies, boosting the demand for protein binding tests. Additionally, the increasing potential in molecular biology and genetic engineering influences the industry by adding to its total growth. Furthermore, over the last decade, there has been a growing preference for protein-binding assays among consumers or end-users, such as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceuticals sector during drug discovery for high quality and safety of medications, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, due to increased R&D activities by major market participants, the protein binding assays market is expected to encounter excellent potential throughout 2022 to 2030.

The global protein binding assays market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Technology, End-users, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on the technology, the global protein binding assays market is segmented into:

Equilibrium Dialysis

Ultrafiltration

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Ultracentrifugation

The equilibrium dialysis segment dominates the market and is estimated to show a significant development during the forecasted timeline. The growth of this segment can be attributed to Equilibrium dialysis, a fundamental and widely used process in protein binding tests, and it may be carried out utilizing rapid equilibrium dialysis (RED) machines. Researchers or research professionals often use this method since it has low binding effects on extraneous and unanticipated components that influence the study results. This technology's various benefits, such as low pricing, physical simplicity, and high precision, are attributed to this segment's steady sales growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global protein binding assays market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific is a developing region at a rapid pace in the protein binding assays market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecasted timeline. Owing to a substantial number of CROs operating in the space; growing pressure to reduce drug discovery and development costs; growing healthcare expenditure; increase in developments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries in India and China; expanding research base across especially in the regions such as India, China, and Japan; and increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure. China is the largest market in terms of protein binding assay in the Asia Pacific region. The market's expansion is mostly related to various new discoveries produced by research and development and an increase in clinical trials in the various Asia Pacific regions. The market's expansion is attributable to increased R&D activities, rising investments in emerging nations' healthcare sectors, and increased cooperation between regulatory outsourcing and medication developers.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global protein binding assays market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Sovicell GmbH

Eurofins Scientific SE

Merck KGaA

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Limited

Creative Biolabs Inc.

Evotec A.G. (Cyprotex Ltd.)

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

ADMEcell Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

