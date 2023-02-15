Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - David Ahonen

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 9.00 A.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: David Ahonen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 25459/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-02-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 45 Unit price: 22.02 EUR
(2): Volume: 881 Unit price: 22.02 EUR
(3): Volume: 368 Unit price: 22.02 EUR
(4): Volume: 2923 Unit price: 22.04 EUR
(5): Volume: 1795 Unit price: 22.04 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22.04 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volyymi: 6112 Volume weighted average price: 22.03577 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com