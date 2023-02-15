Molecular Diagnostics Market Size worth USD 46.65 Billion with Registering a CAGR of 12.8% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Rising Trends and Competitive Outlook

BIRMINGHAM, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Diagnostics Market study by "Data Bridge Market Research" provides details about the market dynamics affecting this market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This industry report also offers businesses the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer's contact information, and market shares for the company. Moreover, the Molecular Diagnostics Market business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with the greatest clarity for strategic decision-making.



Global Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 17.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.65 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "reagents and kits" accounts for the largest products segment in the Molecular Diagnostics market within the forecasted period owing to the frequent purchase of these products due to their recurrent usage. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Molecular diagnosis can identify diseases such as infectious diseases, hereditary diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and others by investigating molecules such as DNA, RNA, and protein in a tissue or a fluid. Several methods such as PCR, mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, cytogenetics, in situ hybridization, molecular imaging, and others are utilized to diagnose various diseases. To evaluate an individual's susceptibility to particular diseases or the stage of an existing disease, Molecular Diagnostics employs strong technologies such as gene expression profiling, DNA sequence analysis, and biomarker identification. Thanks to modern technologies, it provides the greatest therapy for patients, and the diagnosis process has grown faster and more efficient.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer across the globe has increased the adoption of Molecular Diagnostics. The key players are now focused on technological advances in Molecular Diagnostics and are also indulging in collaboration and partnerships with other organizations. Consequently, these growth determinants will aid the market to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.

Opportunities

The Funding and Developments Will Provide Opportunities

Moreover, various technological developments that are launching new products with highly efficient technology to offer the best possible treatment on time are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Increasing research and development for the identification of biomarkers have led to the development of new molecular diagnostic tests A surge in funding by governmental bodies and private authorities to develop molecular diagnostics products will further create growth opportunities for the market.

Key players operating in the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market include:

Recent Developments



In July 2020, Roche Diagnostics India launched the Cobas 8800 instrument at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and Cobas 6800, to aid with SARS CoV-2 diagnostic testing. The Roche Cobas 6800/8800 systems deliver test findings in three and a half hours and enable greater operational efficiency, flexibility, and the quickest time-to-results.

The Molecular Diagnostics Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Molecular Diagnostics market .

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Molecular Diagnostics market.

Market Drivers:

Growing Burden Of Diseases

The growing burden of COVID-19 patients coupled with an increase in infectious disease and cancer prevalence are the most significant factors driving this market's growth. The demand for molecular diagnostics tools is increasing to diagnose various types of diseases worldwide, which are also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth.

Increasing Demand for Testing, Therapies and Faster Diagnostics

Furthermore, the surging demand for point-of-care testing along with the increase in the demand for high-priced specialist therapies and safer drugs are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness about faster diagnostics and rising adoption of analyzer software for molecular diagnostics also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period.

Furthermore, the growing trend for preventive medicine, rising initiatives by market players to improve access to cost-effective resources and growing importance of companion diagnostics are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope

Products

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Services and Software

Technology

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Chips and Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based Methods

Cytogenetics

In Situ Hybridization (ISH or FISH)

Molecular Imaging

Application

Oncology

Pharmacogenomics

Microbiology

Prenatal Tests

Tissue Typing

Blood Screening

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

End User

Hospital

Clinical Laboratories

Academics

Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The molecular diagnostics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products, technology, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the molecular diagnostics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the molecular diagnostics market because of the increased per capita healthcare expenditure and high demand for better healthcare facilities within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the high geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious disease in countries such as India and China, and the developing healthcare infrastructure within the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Molecular Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Products Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

