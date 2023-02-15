Ecological Restoration Service Market Value to Reach US$ 87.9 Bn by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ecological restoration service market is projected to expand at a CAGR of CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031, according to the market outlook presented in a study by TMR.



Increase in initiatives by governments of several countries across the globe to conserve nature are anticipated to present significant business opportunities in the market in the next few years.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) of the U.S. recently launched the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration program. The primary motive of this program is restoration of 1 billion hectares of degraded land by the end of 2030. It is considered a call to action for the global restoration and preservation of ecosystems for the benefit of the environment as well as humans.

The Government of India is focusing on prevention of land acquisition issues in order to conserve resources. Hence, it is implementing stringent regulations related to infrastructure development and housing. Moreover, the government is adopting strategies such as public announcements and advertisements in order to spread awareness about the importance of conservation of resources.

Ecological Restoration Service Market: Key Findings

Restoration of more natural state of an ecosystem in order to make it diverse, sustainable, and healthy is of prime importance. This could assist in improving overall functioning and monitoring of the ecosystem. It can also benefit local people, as the restoration could offer improved water quality as well as recreational opportunities. Usage of ecological restoration services is rising across the globe in order to achieve these outcomes. This, in turn, is bolstering market growth.

Ecosystem restoration services are gaining popularity owing to their ability to help in enhancing agricultural productivity. Awareness about the need for ecosystem restoration in order to achieve food security is increasing. This is driving the demand for ecological restoration services globally, as per the TMR research report, which covers exhaustive data on historical and present market trends. Restoration of the aquatic population could help in boosting production of fisheries. Governments of several developed and developing countries are increasing investment in mangrove production, water management, and dryland agriculture. These factors are anticipated to fuel market development in the next few years.

Ecological Restoration Service Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in awareness about the need for ecological restoration globally is bolstering market expansion

Rise in initiatives by governments of developing and developed countries to support various ecological restoration projects is propelling market development

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for 39.4% share of the global industry in 2021. The region is projected to present significant opportunities in the near future owing to swift urbanization, increase in industrial development, and significant rise in the regional population.

Europe and North America held 16.3% and 26.2% market share, respectively, in 2021. Growth of the market in these regions can be ascribed to increase in initiatives by governments for ecosystem development and rise in technological developments.

Ecological Restoration Service Market: Competition Landscape

Companies are focusing on R&D activities and integration of latest technologies in order to develop sustainable energy management in the agriculture industry

Players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and expansion of services, in order to gain market share

Ecological Restoration Service Market: Key Players

ENCAP

EnviroScience

Jacobszoon Forestry

SWCA Environmental Consultants

Polatin Ecological Services

Kimley-Horn

Integrated Environmental Restoration Services

Apache Ecological Service

Ecological Restoration Inc.

Green Skills

Envite Environment

Heartland Restoration Services

Ecological Restoration Service Market Segmentation

Type Stream Wetland Land Others (forest, etc.)

Service Monitoring Planning Design & Engineering Consulting Physical Restoration Site Acquisition Others

End-use Governmental Customers Private Customers



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



