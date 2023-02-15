Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market to 2027 - Featuring Syntegon Technology, Pregis, Converting Technology and Ishida Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Machine Type, By Capacity It, By End User, By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market was valued at US$347.80 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$871.51 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.24% during forecast period 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany)

Pregis LLC. (U.S.)

Converting Technology Inc. (U.S.)

TENSION PACKAGING & AUTOMATION. (U.S.)

Wenzhou High Sea Machinery Co. Ltd. (China)

POLYSTAR MACHINERY CO. Ltd.(Taiwan)

TEXKOR (South Korea)

Ishida Ltd. (Japan)

Imanpack Packaging (Italy)

Premier Tech Ltd. (Canada)

The high-speed packaging tool known as the automatic poly bagging machine is used to package various materials and bulk goods. Rolls of bags are put into the device that blows open the polybags, which are then filled, weighed, and put inside the polybag. The polybags are then mechanically filled, sealed, and deposited into the conveyer. The packaging industry makes great use of it.



Market Drivers



The automatic poly bagging machines are widely utilised in the building, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries as well as in a number of other industrial sectors. These components are essential for key processes like product filling and others that are anticipated to propel the market's growth rate.

The need for automatic poly bagging machines has increased because of its high speed, uninterrupted continuous output, and lower labour costs brought about by the factor of less human interference. The market grows as a result, contributing to large output revenues.



Market Restraints



The polybags are non-biodegradable, difficult to recycle, and take a long time to decay because they are constructed of polyethylene and polypropylene.

Additionally, they destroy soil, pollute waterways by logging them, and are bad for water bodies and the creatures that live there. As a result, the government of several nations has outlawed the use of single-use polybags due to the risk they provide to the environment. This has had a significant market impact and will slow the rate of market expansion.



Impact of COVID-19 on Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market



The covid-19 had an adverse impact on the market for automatic poly bagging machines by disrupting supply chains, lowering demand, and decreasing production. During the lockdown phase, revenue losses were being reported financially. Pharmaceuticals were in high demand because to the epidemic, which led to the growth of sectors including food and beverage production. The packaging of goods for these businesses gave automatic poly bagging machines a boost, creating profitable growth potential for the market.



Regional Analysis



The global automatic poly bagging machines market segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. In terms of market share and revenue, North America currently dominates the market for automatic poly bagging machines, and this dominance will only grow over the course of the forecast. This is a result of the expanding end-user sectors in this area, which include consumer electronics, industrial components, medicines, and medical devices.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market, By Machine Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Machine Type

5.2 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Share Analysis, By Machine Type

5.3 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Size and Forecast, By Machine Type

5.3.1 Horizontal Bagging Machine

5.3.2 Vertical Bagging Machine



6 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market, By Capacity

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Capacity

6.2 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Share Analysis, By Capacity

6.3 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity

6.3.1 Less Than 500 Packages

6.3.2 501-1000 Packages

6.3.3 1001-2000 Packages

6.3.4 More Than 2000 Packages



7 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3.1 Food and Beverages

7.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.3 Medical Devices

7.3.4 Consumer Electronics

7.3.5 Building and Construction

7.3.6 Others



8 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market, By Region

8.1 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Share Analysis, By Region



9 North America Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

10 Europe Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

11 Asia Pacific Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



12 Latin America Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



13 Middle East Automatic Poly Bagging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

