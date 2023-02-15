Software as a Service Market Exhibits 19.7% CAGR to Hit USD 883.34 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global software as a service (SaaS) market size was USD 215.10 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 251.17 billion in 2022 to USD 883.34 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the 2022-2029 period. Early adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, and cloud drives the market growth. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, “Software as a Service Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”





Key Industry Development:

February 2022: Salesforce unveiled an advanced sales cloud feature, which combines CRM analytics with Sales Cloud, thus providing users with a unified revenue management command center. The feature also includes intelligence cloud services for manufacturing, consumer goods, finance, and communications.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 19.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 883.34 Billion Base Year 2021 Software as a Service Market Size in 2021 USD 215.10 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 134 Segments covered Deployment Type, Application, Industry and Geography





Key Takeaways:

Software as a Service Market Size in North America was USD 57.30 billion in 2020

Major driving factors include integration of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning

By Deployment type, hybrid segment has the largest share in the global market.

Global demand is driven by BFSI and IT & telecom industry

Healthcare end-users will drive the market in the forecast period, 2022-2029





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud-based Tools by Enterprises to Propel the Market

Increasing adoption of hybrid and public cloud-based solutions enhances system reliability. Furthermore, several enterprises offered hybrid cloud services and cloud-based solutions after the pandemic as people became accustomed to working remotely. This shift toward working remotely is also aiding the Software as a Service (SaaS) market growth.

On the other hand, concerns regarding data security and Software as a Service (SaaS) misconfiguration will pose as challenges for businesses operating in this domain.

Segments:

Hybrid Segment to Lead Due to Increasing Adoption of Cloud in Public Sector

As per deployment type, the market is divided into public, hybrid, and private. Among these, the hybrid segment is slated to register significant growth owing to increasing adoption of hybrid cloud by banking and financial institutions, public sector organizations, and others.

Preference for SaaS in Content, Collaboration & Communication to Boost the Market

Based on application, the global market is split into Customer Relationship Management (CRM), ERP, content, collaboration & communication, BI & analytics, human capital management, and others (HRM, operation management. Among these, the content collaboration & communication segment is predicted to grow at 21.8% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Software as a Service deployment in content collaboration tools will streamline data flow for organizations, which will aid market expansion.

Adoption of SaaS in Healthcare Sector to Facilitate Market Augmentation

According to industry, the global market is arrayed into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and others. Among these, the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as cloud services help gain real-time data insights and reduce storage problems.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Regional Insights:

Presence of Leading Companies to Elevate Market Proliferation in North America

North America held majority of the Software as a Service (SaaS) market share in the recent past. Presence of prominent players and early adoption of technologies such as robotics, IoT, AI, and cloud are the factors credited for this growth. The region is expected to grow further by focusing on innovations in the SaaS market.

Europe is slated to capture a large share owing to rising efforts and investments by governments and private corporations to increase cloud adoption.

Competitive Landscape:

New Launches Initiated by Key Companies to Propel the Market

The leading players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to maximize profits and boost product sales. One such efficient strategy is launching new products or advanced features to increase brand value and meet ever increasing consumer needs.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Salesforce Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.)





Major Table of Contents:

Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Deployment Type (USD) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Application (USD) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Content, Collaboration & Communication BI & Analytics Human Capital Management Others (HRM, Operation Management, etc.) By Industry (USD) IT & Telecom BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods Healthcare Education Manufacturing Others (Travel & Hospitality, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Deployment Type (USD) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Application (USD) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Content, Collaboration & Communication BI & Analytics Human Capital Management Others (HRM, Operation Management, etc.) By Industry (USD) IT & Telecom BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods Healthcare Education Manufacturing Others (Travel & Hospitality, etc.) By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico

South America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Deployment Type (USD) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Application (USD) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Content, Collaboration & Communication BI & Analytics Human Capital Management Others (HRM, Operation Management, etc.)



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the Software as a Service market?

The Software as a Service market size is projected to grow from $251.17 billion in 2022 to $883.34 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 19.7%.

How fast is the software as a service market growing?

The software as a service market will exhibit a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2029





