Breast Reconstruction Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% Population Bolsters the Market Demand by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Breast Reconstruction Market.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the Breast Reconstruction Market is expected to grow at USD 692.35 million from 2023 to 2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.8%.

Market Overview:

Breast reconstruction is a surgical treatment that involves the creation of a new breast form or mound. Breast reconstruction can be done after a mastectomy (in which the entire breast is removed, as well as any related lymph nodes and muscles) or after a breast conserving treatment (where only parts of the breast are removed). Breast reconstruction is frequently performed to restore breast symmetry, and the procedure can begin immediately after the mastectomy (immediate reconstruction) or after a period of time has passed since the mastectomy (delayed reconstruction). Breast reconstruction options will be based on a variety of considerations, including overall health, cancer treatment status, body type, the benefits and drawbacks of each method, and the individual’s lifestyle.

Many women who have a mastectomy (removal of the entire breast to treat or prevent breast cancer) have the option of reconstructing the removed breast.

Women who decide to have breast implants have several options on how to do this. Breasts can be reconstructed with implants (saline or silicone). They can also be reconstructed from the body's own tissue (that is, tissue from other parts of the body). Breast reconstruction may be done using both implants and autologous tissue. Breast reconstruction surgery can be done (or started) at the time of mastectomy (called immediate reconstruction) or after the mastectomy incision has healed and breast cancer treatment has been completed. (called delayed reconstruction). Delayed reconstruction can occur months or years after mastectomy.

Ask for a Sample Report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10766/breast-reconstruction-market/#request-a-sample

(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)

What factors can affect the timing of breast reconstruction?

One of the factors that influences the timing of breast reconstruction is whether a woman needs radiation therapy. Radiation therapy can cause wound healing problems and infections in the reconstructed breast, so some women prefer to delay reconstruction until radiation therapy is complete. Breast reconstruction from autologous tissue is usually reserved after radiotherapy. This allows radiation-damaged breast and chest wall tissue to be replaced with healthy tissue from other parts of the body.

Another factor is the type of breast cancer. Women with inflammatory breast cancer usually require a more extensive skin excision. This can make immediate reconstruction more difficult, so deferring reconstruction until adjuvant therapy is complete may be recommended.

Regional Outlook

North America accounts for the largest share of the global breast reconstruction market, followed by Europe.

Because of the rising incidence of breast cancer, expanding awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products in the region, North America dominates the breast reconstruction market. Because of the increased number of surgical procedures in this region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at a high rate throughout the projection period of 2023 to 2029.

Industry Growth Drivers

Breast cancer is the fifth biggest cause of mortality among women from cancer. Breast cancer affects as least one out of every four women diagnosed with cancer, and this worrying increase has prompted the need for efficient therapy. Breast reconstruction surgeries are in high demand due to the ever-increasing prevalence of breast cancer around the world. Breast reconstruction market growth is fuelled by an increase in the frequency of hereditary illnesses in women, as well as rising healthcare spending and favourable government regulations.

Get a Sample Copy of the Breast Reconstruction Market Report 2023-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10766/breast-reconstruction-market/#request-a-sample

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Major companies active in the global Breast Reconstruction industry include POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs S.A, ALLERGAN, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Arion Laboratories, IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED, Sientra, Inc., HANSBIOMED CO. LTD, AirXpanders, PMT Corporation, Silimed, Integra Lifesciences, DPS Technology Development Ltd, Wanhe, KOKEN CO., LTD. The presence of established industry players is characterized by mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion of production capacity, extensive distribution and branding decisions to improve market share and regional footprint. Also, they are involved in ongoing research and development activities to develop new products and focus on expanding the product portfolio. This is expected to increase competition and pose a potential threat to new entrants.

Browse the full “Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant, Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029” Report at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10766/breast-reconstruction-market/

Key Market Segments: Breast Reconstruction Market

Breast Reconstruction Market by Product, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Breast Implant

Tissue Expander

Acellular Dermal Matrix

Breast Reconstruction Market by Procedure, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Immediate

Delayed

Revision

Breast Reconstruction Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Unilateral

Bilateral

Breast Reconstruction Market by End User, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Breast Reconstruction Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered.

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

Recent Industry Developments:

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH is one of the leading manufacturers of silicone implants in Europe. Their network of sales partners is cast globally and grows constantly. Since 1986, it offers a broad range of products for plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery.

CEREPLAS has been diversifying its activities with the production of silicone pre-filled Breast Implants and offers today a wide range of very high-quality round and anatomical implants, CEREFORM breast implants.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 540 million Projected Market Size in 2029 USD 692.35 million CAGR Growth Rate 2.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2029 Key Market Players POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs S.A, ALLERGAN, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Arion Laboratories, IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED, Sientra, Inc., HANSBIOMED CO. LTD, AirXpanders, PMT Corporation, Silimed, Integra Lifesciences, DPS Technology Development Ltd, Wanhe, KOKEN CO., LTD., Sebbin, and DEFYGRAVITY, and others. Key Segment by Product, by Procedure, by Type, by End User, by Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Cold Storage market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Cold Storage market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyses the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10766/breast-reconstruction-market/#request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Breast Augmentation Market : Market is projected to reach $ 2891.37 million by 2029 - Request an PDF Sample [115-Pages]

Breast Imaging Market : Market is projected to reach $ 6.76 billion by 2028- Request an PDF Sample [120-Pages]

Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market : Market is projected to reach $ 1,699 million by 2028- Request an PDF Sample [120-Pages]