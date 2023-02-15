MacGregor has secured a significant order for RoRo equipment for two vessels

English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 15 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 1:00 PM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply RoRo equipment for two 8000 LM RoRo vessels built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) in South Korea for CLdN, Luxembourg.

The order is booked into Cargotec’s first quarter 2023 orders received. The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the owner by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, and the second vessel in the second quarter of 2025.

CLdN’s new RoRo vessels are designed for shortsea connections and will operate in Northern and Western Europe routes. The order consists of design and complete hardware including stern ramps, ramp covers and hoistable car decks, access ramps, and rampway doors. In addition, MacGregor engineers will provide support and supervision during the installation.

The order was trusted to MacGregor thanks to its long-term relationships with CLdN and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. Another important reason for the customer to choose MacGregor as the supplier was its strong local presence in South Korea enabling effective and professional capabilities of solving challenges during the project contracting period. Also, MacGregor’s aftersales strong offering was a positive factor in customers’ decision-making.

Gary Walker, COO Shipping at CLdN, comments:

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with MacGregor for our latest new building projects at HMD. We chose MacGregor as the supplier for the RoRo equipment due to the quality of their products, their extensive experience, and their track record of successfully delivering projects. Together we have been able to design an efficient and flexible cargo layout that will assist CLdN in fulfilling our ambitions as one of the leading short sea RoRo operators in Northern and Western Europe.”

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor says:

“I am very proud of the relationship that we have established with both CLdN and HMD and of our team succeeding in delivering previous and ongoing projects. Due to those successes, we were able to secure yet another order. We are determined to be a reliable partner with our delivery process and build our relationship even further. We are very glad to support CLdN’s sustainable and reliable short-sea operations with our RoRo equipment.”

