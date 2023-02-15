Medaro Intersects 1.49 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 1.33 Metres at the Lac La Motte Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (“Medaro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 diamond drilling program on its Lac La Motte Lithium Property (the “Property”) located in Quebec, Canada. The drilling was contracted to Forage Hebert Inc. of Amos, Quebec, who completed 19 NQ size core drill holes for cumulative drilling of 2,513 metres. The results of the drill holes show pegmatites of various widths and lithium (Li) grades which are summarized below (see Tables 1 and 2 attached to this news release for details).



Significant Intercepts

Drill Hole MD22-02 Intersected a 0.7 m wide pegmatite with 0.89% lithium oxide (Li2O) at 72.7 m drilled depth.

Drill Hole MD22-05 Intersected three pegmatites: top 0.79 m wide with 1.34% Li2O at 13.18 m depth; middle 0.7 m wide with 0.5% Li2O at 20 m depth; lower 0.81 m wide at 0.78% Li2O at 22.92 m depth.

Drill Hole MD22-06 Intersected three pegmatites: top 0.11 m wide with 1.10% Li2O at 31.95 m depth; middle 0.87 m wide with 1.01% Li2O at 34.53 m depth; lower 0.80 m wide at 0.55% Li2O at 37.58 m depth.

Drill Hole MD22-07 Intersected 1.76 m wide pegmatite with average 4,375 ppm Li / 0.94% Li2O.

Drill Hole MD22-08 Intersected two pegmatites: Upper 1.33 m wide with 1.49% Li2O at 36 m depth; and lower 0.93 m wide at 0.88% Li2O at 41.2 m depth.

Drill Hole MD22-17 Intersected 1.03 m wide pegmatite with 1,080 ppm Li at 46.9 m depth.

All intersections reported are based on drilled widths and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core from this program was logged and sampled at the core shack located about 50km from the Property in the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories (“ACTLABS”), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

The pegmatites encountered within the significant drill intercepts correlate strongly with the historical diamond drilling completed on the Property in the 1950s’. The Company commenced a ground prospecting and sampling program immediately upon acquiring the Lac La Motte Property in May 2022. The field prospecting program identified and confirmed various lithium pegmatite outcrops on the Property. The field prospecting was the basis for deciding on the targets for the 2022 drill program. The Company will use the information acquired from the 2022 drill program to plan a follow up drill program at the Property in 2023.

Mr. Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro stated, “It is exciting to see positive results from yet another of our Quebec based Lithium projects. We are encouraged by these results and look forward to further exploration of Medaro’s Lac La Motte project in 2023, with satellite imaging and an expanded diamond drill program.”

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Lac La Motte Lithium Property

The Lac La Motte Property is located in the prolific mining area of Abitibi, Quebec, 40 kilometers Northwest of the city of Val-d’Or. There are several active lithium prospects/mines at various stages of exploration and development located approximately 5 km to 20 km from the Property.

About the Company

Medaro Mining Corp. is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and holds options over the Darlin, Rapide and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec and the Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan. Medaro holds a majority interest in a joint venture engaged in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Table 1: Drill Hole Results

DRILL HOLE ID FROM

(m) TO

(m) LENGTH Li (ppm) Li2O % COMMENTS MD22-01

14.57 15.6 1.03 64 0.01 Intersected three pegmatites: top 1.03 m wide with 64 ppm Li at 14.57 m depth; middle 0.94 m wide with 1,420 ppm Li at 59.5 m depth; and lower 0.67 m wide at 1,310 ppm Li at 75.7 m depth.

59.5 60.44 0.94 1420 0.31 75.7 76.37 0.67 1310 0.28 MD22-02

11.4 12.3 0.90 56 0.01 0.7 m wide pegmatite with 0.89% Li2O at 72.7 m drilled depth

20.7 21.23 0.53 244 0.05 72 72.7 0.70 142 0.03 72.7 73.4 0.70 4160 0.89 117.69 118.53 0.84 77 0.02 MD-22-03

23.6 24 0.4 386 0.08 Two pegmatites: top 1.06 m at 0.6% Li2O at 24.12 m; lower 1 m at 0.17% Li2O at 62.2 m drilled depth

24.12 25.18 1.06 2780 0.60 26.43 26.85 0.42 179 0.04 62.2 63.2 1 806 0.17 129.2 129.65 0.45 46 0.01 137.66 138.2 0.54 59 0.01 MD-22-04

4.72 5.17 0.45 < 15 Intersected 0.62 m wide pegmatite with 381 parts per million (ppm) Li at 59.68 m depth

59.68 60.3 0.62 381 0.08 MD-22-05

13.18 13.97 0.79 6240 1.34 Intersected three pegmatites: top 0.79 m wide with 1.34% Li2O at 13.18 m depth; middle 0.7 m wide with 0.5% Li2O at 20 m depth; lower 0.81 m wide at 0.78% Li2O at 22.92 m depth.

20 20.7 0.70 2330 0.50 22.92 23.73 0.81 3650 0.78 MD22-06

31.95 32.06 0.11 5110 1.10 Intersected three pegmatites: top 0.11 m wide with 1.10% Li2O at 31.95 m depth; middle 0.87 m wide with 1.01% Li2O at 34.53 m depth; lower 0.80 m wide at 0.55% Li2O at 37.58 m depth.

34.53 35.4 0.87 4680 1.01 37.58 38.38 0.80 2550 0.55 48 48.4 0.40 173 0.04 119.25 120 0.75 253 0.05 MD22-07

37.34 38.23 0.89 3060 0.66 1.76 m wide pegmatite with average 4,375 ppm Li / 0.94% Li2O

38.23 39.1 0.87 5690 1.22 37.34 39.1 1.76 4375 0.94 MD22-08

36 36.62 0.62 5110 1.10 Intersected two pegmatites: Upper 1.33 m wide with 1.49% Li2O at 36 m depth; lower 0.93 m wide at 88% Li2O at 41.2 m depth.

36.62 37.33 0.71 8710 1.87 36 37.33 1.33 6910 1.49 41.2 42.13 0.93 4080 0.88 47.93 48.38 0.45 199 0.04 MD22-09 144 144.59 0.59 210 0.05 One 0.59 m wide pegmatite with 210 ppm Li at 144 m depth MD22-10

3 4 1.00 227 0.05 Intersected two pegmatites: Upper 1.60 m wide with 167.5 ppm Li at 3 m depth; lower 0.93 m wide at 204 ppm Li at 29.07 m depth.

4 4.6 0.60 108 0.02 3 4.6 1.60 167.5 29.07 29.49 0.42 169 0.04 29.49 30 0.51 239 0.05 29.07 30 0.93 204 MD22-11



57.93 63 5.07 31.2 0.01 Intersected multiple lower grade pegmatites including two mains: upper 5.07 m wide with 31.2 ppm Li at 57.93 m depth; lower 14.13 m wide at 53.80 ppm Li at 53.80 m depth.

64.37 78.5 14.13 53.80 0.01 81.18 81.81 0.63 70 0.02 93.2 93.83 0.63 60 0.01 100.74 101.3 0.56 61 0.01 105.4 106.2 0.80 141 0.03 8.25 9.08 0.83 61 0.01 MD22-12 47.67 48.72 1.05 65 0.01 Intersected 1.03 m wide pegmatite with 1,080 ppm Li at 46.9 m depth. MD22-13

48.2 49 0.80 51 0.01 Intersected two low grade pegmatites: upper 0.80 m grading 51 ppm Li at 48.2 m, lower 1.16 m grading 60 ppm Li at 49 m depth.

49 50.16 1.16 60 0.01 MD22-14 No significant mineralization MD22-15 32.22 33.1 0.88 373.00 0.08 One 0.88 m wide pegmatite with 373 ppm Li at 33.22 m depth MD22-16

13.64 14.03 0.39 105 0.02 Intersected three pegmatites: Top 0.39 m wide with 105 ppm Li at 13.64 m depth; middle 0.69 m wide with 1730 ppm Li at 21.16 m depth; and lower 0.40 m wide at 438 ppm Li at 22.6 m depth.

21.16 21.85 0.69 1730 0.37 22.6 23 0.40 438 0.09 MD-22-17 46.9 47.93 1.03 1080.00 0.23 Intersected 1.03 m wide pegmatite with 1,080 ppm Li at 46.9 m depth. MD-22-18

14.75 15.3 0.55 21 0.00 Intersected two pegmatites: Upper 0.55 m wide with 21 ppm Li at 15 m depth; lower 0.5 m wide with 71 ppm Li at 48.5 m depth.

48.5 49 0.5 71 0.02 MD-22-19 No significant mineralization

Table 2: Drill hole details