[Trending] Global Packaging Machinery Market Size & Share to Hit $ 82.1 Billion by 2030 at a 7.35% CAGR: Growing investments to support innovation may drive market growth- Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Packaging Machinery Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Form, Filling Machines, Palletizing machines, Wrapping Machines, Fill & Seal Machines, Cleaning & Sterilization Machines, Labeling Machines, and Cartoning Machines), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Chemicals, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to Facts and Factors, the global Packaging Machinery Market size was worth around USD 47 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow around USD 82.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.35% between 2022 and 2030.”

Packaging Machinery Market Overview:

Packaging machinery is an important piece of equipment that has applications throughout the packaging process including primary outer covering to the requirements for final distribution. Various processes can be taken care of with the use of packaging machinery including cleaning, fabrication, sealing, labeling, combining, palletizing, and overwrapping. Certain packaging operations cannot be done manually and most definitely require the help of the packaging machinery or equipment. For instance, some devices offer heat protection by completely sealing off the product.

In such situations heat sealers are required that cannot be handled by humans. In many industries, heat sealers are effective in safeguarding the quality of the product that is stored in the package; however, the use of such sealants should be properly documented especially in the drug, food, or medical product category. Packaging machinery can be designed to meet the changing demands of the end consumers since not all businesses have the same requirement and there may be changes in package size and competence.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/packaging-machinery-market



Since packaging machinery is high in cost, businesses should pre-investigate the technical capabilities to finalize the type of machinery that should be installed in the producing units. For instance, packaging machinery can either be bought off-the-shelf or custom-made specific to operational needs. They can be modified in-house as well but needs technically experienced employees.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 47 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 82.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.35% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Amcor plc, Westrock Company, DS Smith, Ball Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Coesia S.p.A., Tetra Pak International S.A., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, and others. Key Segment By Type, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the packaging machinery market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.35% between 2022 and 2030.

share is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2030. The Packaging Machinery market size was worth around US$ 47 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 82.1 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to growing innovations in the packaging industry

Based on type channel segmentation, fill & seal machines were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end-user segmentation, pharmaceutical was the leading user in 2021

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/packaging-machinery-market



Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Growing use of equipment in the cosmetic industry

The global packaging machinery market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing use of equipment in the cosmetic industry. With the growing population and information availability on the internet, the demand for cosmetics and personal care products has grown exponentially in the last decade. The market is further propelled by the emergence and reach of e-commerce websites, and social media platforms as more people gain access to the products. Pushed by the opportunities in the cosmetics segment, the world is witnessing a rise in the number of players.

Initially, the market was dominated only by certain international brands like L’Oréal, however, the number of competitors has increased considerably over the years. India itself is home to at least 20 well-known brands, excluding the domestic players. The industry is one of the largest consumers of packaging machinery as the outer and inner layer of the product is critical from the viewpoint of safeguarding the product as well as acting as a marketing tool.

Restraints

Rising limitations on packaging waste generation from machinery

The key restraining factor is the growing limitations on packaging waste generation from machinery. Since the world is moving towards an uncontrollable and irreversible level of pollution and waste generation, government regulatory bodies have stepped up and are holding companies responsible for the impact business operations have on the environment. Packaging machinery can create heaps of waste that cannot be reused. For instance, in 2020, the packaging industry generated more than 79 million tonnes of waste.

Opportunities & Challenges

The increasing number of consumables may provide growth opportunities while the supply-chain disruption is expected to challenge market growth

Packaging Machinery Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Packaging Machinery Market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region

Based on type, the global market divisions are formed, filling machines, palletizing machines, wrapping machines, fill & seal machines, and cleaning & sterilization machines. The global market witnessed the highest growth in the fill & seal machines owing to high demand in two of the most dominating sectors that are healthcare and F&B. Since the products packaged should be free of contamination until they reach the final consumer, they have to be packaged using precise and customized solutions. Amcor, a product packaging company has a turnover of INR 500 crore.

By end-user, the global market divisions are pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics, chemicals, and others. The pharmaceutical segment leads the global market with the highest market share as the products in this segment require extremely concise and specific packaging solutions. In 2019, the global pharmaceutical packaging market generated USD 89 billion in revenue.

Browse the full “Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/packaging-machinery-market



Regional Analysis:

Europe is projected to witness the highest growth in the global Packaging Machinery Market owing to the growing applications in the consumer goods industry especially driven by the cosmetics sectors. European nations are not only some of the largest cosmetics-producing economies but also the heaviest consumers of the products. Germany leads the consumption rate and stands at a value of USD 13 billion euros. The biggest cosmetic brand L’Oréal originated in France and currently runs 4 main divisions. The company’s annual revenue in 2019 was USD 34 billion and recorded an increase of 5.2% from 2018.

Growth in Asia-Pacific may be driven by the growing consumer goods industry to meet the demand of the expanding population. Industries like pharmaceuticals and food & beverages (F&B) are expected to drive regional growth. In April 2022, India recorded a rise of 202% in foreign investments directed toward the pharmaceutical industry.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global packaging machinery market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global packaging machinery market include;

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH

Amcor plc

Westrock Company

DS Smith

Ball Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Coesia S.p.A.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/packaging-machinery-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Recent Industry Developments:

In May 2022, MULTIVAC Group, a leading packaging solutions provider, launched R3 Thermoforming Packaging Machine, custom-made to meet various requirements. The machines are low maintenance and sustainable

In October 2021, Advanced Tooling Systems (ATS) Packaging Machinery announced the launch of a new range of capping machines with applications in the F&B sector

The global packaging machinery market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Form

Filling Machines

Palletizing machines

Wrapping Machines

Fill & Seal Machines

Cleaning & Sterilization Machines

Labeling Machines

Cartoning Machines

By End-User

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



For Additional Information on Packaging Machinery Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Sandblasting Machines Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sandblasting-machines-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share: Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market | Global Industry Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hard-rock-tunnel-boring-machine-market



| Global Industry Trends and Forecast: CNC Machine Market | Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Outlook: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cnc-machine-market-by-type-cnc-lathe-cnc



| Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Outlook: 3D Machine Vision Market | Global Industry Insights, Share, Comparative Analysis Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-machine-vision-market



| Global Industry Insights, Share, Comparative Analysis Report: Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) Market | Global Industry Trends and Forecast Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/metal-cutting-machine-mcm-market



| Global Industry Trends and Forecast Report: Global Cable Blowing Machines Market Industry Insights, Growth, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cable-blowing-machines-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



Also Read Our Blogs: