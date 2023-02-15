New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Digital Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extension-Based T&M Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession;
Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for
the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Demand for
Electronic T&M Instruments
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022
Pandemic Impact on General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
Competitive Scenario
What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?
Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization
Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity
Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a
Competitive Ploy
Focus on Key Growth Areas
Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover
Intensifies
Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts
Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument
Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer
Segment
EXHIBIT 3: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement
Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Market Share Statistics
EXHIBIT 4: Global Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown of
Leading Players for 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Global Digital Storage Oscilloscopes Market Share
Breakdown by Competitor: 2022
EXHIBIT 6: Electronic Counters Market Worldwide: Market Share
Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players for 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenue Share
Breakdown (in %) by Company for 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Network Analyzers Market Revenue Breakdown:
(in %) by Leading Competitors: 2022
EXHIBIT 9: Global Spectrum Analyzers Market Revenue Share
Breakdown by Company: 2022
EXHIBIT 10: Global Power Meters Market Share Breakdown (in %)
by Company for 2022
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
165 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Indispensable for
Validation of Performance and Functioning of Electronic
Products
Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next
Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M
Instruments Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Test & Measurement Instruments Market by
Product (in %) for 2022 and 2025
General Purpose Electronics T&M Market Poised for Healthy Growth
Developing Markets Continue to be Hotspots for Growth
Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M
Instruments Market in Developing Countries
General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: Product Overview
Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments
Significance in Range of Industries
Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators
Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers
RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store
Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators
Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators
Signal Generators Innovations in the Recent Past
Rohde & Schwartz Launches RF/Microwave Signal Generators
Arbitrary Microwave Signal Generators from Astronics and Tektronix
Saelig?s RF Signal Generators
Keysight?s M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator
Signal Hound?s VSG25A Vector Signal Generator
RIGOL Launches New RF Signal Generators
Anritsu?s MG3690C Analog Signal Generator
Multifunctional Signal Instruments Gain Traction
Software Solutions for Signal Generators
Oscilloscopes: The Largest Revenue Contributor
Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine
Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions
High-end Oscilloscopes Witnesses High Growth
DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications
Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading
Growth in Oscilloscopes Market
Ongoing Developments to Add Exciting Features to Oscilloscope
Technology
Scope Probes Witness Notable Developments
Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise
Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity
Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment
Multimeters Market: Stable Growth Prospects
Digital Multimeters: Strong Demand from End-User Industries
Bolsters Market
Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns
Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications
RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour
Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers
Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC
Testing
Extension Based T&M Instruments Market: A Review
Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test
Instruments
VXI Instruments: Market Prospects
Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities
EXHIBIT 12: Global VXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market
Revenue Share Breakdown by Product Segment for 2022
PXI Test Instruments: A Market Insight
PXI Express
EXHIBIT 13: Global PXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2022
Network Analyzers Market: An Overview
Broadband Millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting
Measurement Performance
Logic Analyzers Market
Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services
Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services
R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years
Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for
Manufacturing Applications
Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments
Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for
Test & Measurement Equipment
EXHIBIT 14: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 15: Opportunity Indicator: Global Spending (In US$
Billion) on IoT for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2024
Renting, Leasing or Purchasing: A Strategic View
High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag
of Purchase Options to Customers
Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital
Instruments
Interops Gaining Traction
Modular Instruments to Drive Growth in T&M Equipment Market
Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test
Equipment among Device Manufacturers
Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment
Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to
Drive Demand for T&M
IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles
DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes
Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design
Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments
5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Electronic Test &
Measurement Instruments Market
EXHIBIT 16: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years
2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
EXHIBIT 17: Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
EXHIBIT 18: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 and 2025
EXHIBIT 19: Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Breakdown by
End-User (in %) for 2020
EXHIBIT 20: 5G Testing Equipment Market in North America by
Equipment Type (in %) for 2020
COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage
Select Innovations & Advancements
End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes
Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults
within Cells
Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers
Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction
Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach
Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud
Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M
Instruments
Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for
Testing Equipment
EXHIBIT 21: Global Mobile Data Traffic in Exabytes per Month
for the Period 2017-2022
EXHIBIT 22: Global Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region
(in %) for 2019 and 2022
EXHIBIT 23: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (in %)
for 2016, 2018 and 2020
Rise in LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in
Short to Medium Term Period
EXHIBIT 24: 4G Network Connections as % of Total Mobile
Connections by Region for 2019 and 2025
Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well
for T&M Equipment Market
Advent of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative
Wireless Testing Devices
Electronic Test Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry
Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth
Prospects
EXHIBIT 25: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for
the Years 2010 through 2020
EXHIBIT 26: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$
Billion for 2020
Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry
mmWave
Modular Solutions
New Radio and Radars
5G
NewSpace
Handheld/Portable Testers
A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains
Cybersecurity
Weapon Systems
Missile Defense Systems
Satellites
Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of
Opportunities for T&M Instruments
Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing: An Excellent Commercial
Opportunity
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for
T&M Instruments Market
EXHIBIT 27: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
EXHIBIT 28: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):
2018 & 2025
EXHIBIT 29: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as
% of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022
Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive
Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments
EXHIBIT 30: Global Automobile Production (in Million Units):
2015-2021
EXHIBIT 31: Global Automobile Sales (in ?Million Units): 2015-2021
EXHIBIT 32: Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in
Cars: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle
Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive
Industry
Real-Time Measurements
Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market
Major Challenges
Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence, Hurting Market Prospects
for New Products
Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment, Denting
Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment
Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments: Emerging
Competition?
The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements
