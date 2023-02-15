New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Digital Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extension-Based T&M Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession;

Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for

the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Demand for

Electronic T&M Instruments

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022

Pandemic Impact on General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments

Competitive Scenario

What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?

Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization

Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity

Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a

Competitive Ploy

Focus on Key Growth Areas

Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover

Intensifies

Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts

Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument

Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer

Segment

EXHIBIT 3: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement

Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Market Share Statistics

EXHIBIT 4: Global Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown of

Leading Players for 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Global Digital Storage Oscilloscopes Market Share

Breakdown by Competitor: 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Electronic Counters Market Worldwide: Market Share

Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players for 2022

EXHIBIT 7: Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenue Share

Breakdown (in %) by Company for 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global Network Analyzers Market Revenue Breakdown:

(in %) by Leading Competitors: 2022

EXHIBIT 9: Global Spectrum Analyzers Market Revenue Share

Breakdown by Company: 2022

EXHIBIT 10: Global Power Meters Market Share Breakdown (in %)

by Company for 2022

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

165 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Indispensable for

Validation of Performance and Functioning of Electronic

Products

Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next

Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M

Instruments Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Test & Measurement Instruments Market by

Product (in %) for 2022 and 2025

General Purpose Electronics T&M Market Poised for Healthy Growth

Developing Markets Continue to be Hotspots for Growth

Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M

Instruments Market in Developing Countries

General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: Product Overview

Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments

Significance in Range of Industries

Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators

Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers

RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store

Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators

Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators

Signal Generators Innovations in the Recent Past

Rohde & Schwartz Launches RF/Microwave Signal Generators

Arbitrary Microwave Signal Generators from Astronics and Tektronix

Saelig?s RF Signal Generators

Keysight?s M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator

Signal Hound?s VSG25A Vector Signal Generator

RIGOL Launches New RF Signal Generators

Anritsu?s MG3690C Analog Signal Generator

Multifunctional Signal Instruments Gain Traction

Software Solutions for Signal Generators

Oscilloscopes: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine

Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions

High-end Oscilloscopes Witnesses High Growth

DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications

Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading

Growth in Oscilloscopes Market

Ongoing Developments to Add Exciting Features to Oscilloscope

Technology

Scope Probes Witness Notable Developments

Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise

Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity

Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment

Multimeters Market: Stable Growth Prospects

Digital Multimeters: Strong Demand from End-User Industries

Bolsters Market

Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns

Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications

RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour

Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC

Testing

Extension Based T&M Instruments Market: A Review

Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test

Instruments

VXI Instruments: Market Prospects

Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities

EXHIBIT 12: Global VXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market

Revenue Share Breakdown by Product Segment for 2022

PXI Test Instruments: A Market Insight

PXI Express

EXHIBIT 13: Global PXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2022

Network Analyzers Market: An Overview

Broadband Millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting

Measurement Performance

Logic Analyzers Market

Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services

Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services

R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years

Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for

Manufacturing Applications

Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for

Test & Measurement Equipment

EXHIBIT 14: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 15: Opportunity Indicator: Global Spending (In US$

Billion) on IoT for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2024

Renting, Leasing or Purchasing: A Strategic View

High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag

of Purchase Options to Customers

Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital

Instruments

Interops Gaining Traction

Modular Instruments to Drive Growth in T&M Equipment Market

Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test

Equipment among Device Manufacturers

Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment

Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to

Drive Demand for T&M

IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles

DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes

Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design

Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments

5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Electronic Test &

Measurement Instruments Market

EXHIBIT 16: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years

2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

EXHIBIT 17: Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

EXHIBIT 18: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 19: Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Breakdown by

End-User (in %) for 2020

EXHIBIT 20: 5G Testing Equipment Market in North America by

Equipment Type (in %) for 2020

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage

Select Innovations & Advancements

End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes

Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults

within Cells

Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers

Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction

Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach

Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud

Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M

Instruments

Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for

Testing Equipment

EXHIBIT 21: Global Mobile Data Traffic in Exabytes per Month

for the Period 2017-2022

EXHIBIT 22: Global Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region

(in %) for 2019 and 2022

EXHIBIT 23: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (in %)

for 2016, 2018 and 2020

Rise in LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in

Short to Medium Term Period

EXHIBIT 24: 4G Network Connections as % of Total Mobile

Connections by Region for 2019 and 2025

Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well

for T&M Equipment Market

Advent of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative

Wireless Testing Devices

Electronic Test Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry

Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth

Prospects

EXHIBIT 25: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for

the Years 2010 through 2020

EXHIBIT 26: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$

Billion for 2020

Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry

mmWave

Modular Solutions

New Radio and Radars

5G

NewSpace

Handheld/Portable Testers

A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains

Cybersecurity

Weapon Systems

Missile Defense Systems

Satellites

Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of

Opportunities for T&M Instruments

Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing: An Excellent Commercial

Opportunity

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for

T&M Instruments Market

EXHIBIT 27: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

EXHIBIT 28: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):

2018 & 2025

EXHIBIT 29: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as

% of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022

Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive

Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments

EXHIBIT 30: Global Automobile Production (in Million Units):

2015-2021

EXHIBIT 31: Global Automobile Sales (in ?Million Units): 2015-2021

EXHIBIT 32: Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in

Cars: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle

Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive

Industry

Real-Time Measurements

Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market

Major Challenges

Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence, Hurting Market Prospects

for New Products

Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment, Denting

Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment

Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments: Emerging

Competition?

The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements



