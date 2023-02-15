New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Direct-To-Home(DTH) Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442302/?utm_source=GNW

The global direct-to-home(dth) services market will grow from $124.6 billion in 2022 to $127.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The direct-to-home(dth) services market is expected to grow to $142.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.7%.



The direct-to-home (DTH) services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing broadcasting or streaming services.The DTH services can be accessed directly from satellite because of wireless technology.



The DTH services can be provided in standard definition (SD), high definition (HD), and ultra-high definition (UHD) with basic and premium subscription plans.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The direct-to-home (DTH) service is typically a digital satellite service that provides television streaming services to subscribers home/TV anywhere in the world.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market in 2022.North America was the second largest region of the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market.



The regions covered in the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of Direct-To-Home (DTH) services are standard TV, HD, ultra HD.HD is defined as video with a higher resolution and quality than standard-definition video.



The services are subscribed through basic, premium and other subscriptions by residential, commercial and on-vehicle users.



The growth in demand for ultra HD quality content is driving the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market.The Ultra High Definition (UHD) delivers high-quality resolution and image quality in 4K/UHD televisions.



According to a research report by Intertrust, the global 4K Ultra HD TV market is expected to reach $380.9 billion by 2025. Ultra HD televisions are the latest and fastest-growing segments in consumer electronics. USA stands at the top position in the growth of the 4K/UHD market followed by the UK, France, Germany, and China. The DTH service providers such as AT &T, DirecTV are also upgrading their channels to stream at 4K/ UHD quality. The demand for Ultra HD televisions is growing very fast because they are energy efficient and provides higher quality video content. The Ultra HD market is growing at the rate of 1.53%, as it recorded $120.47 billion in 2019 and it will reach $127.99 billion by 2023. Therefore, the demand for UHD is driving the market with the rise of Direct-To-Home (DTH) services and OTT applications.



The signal latency is hampering the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market.The term latency in transmission and broadcasting satellite signal is explained as the time taken for traversing signal from the server to an end-user.



Due to the increase in online streaming activities, the streaming latency has been reduced which is the relative delay between the TV streams delivered over an IP network compared to traditional distribution via satellite, cable or terrestrial broadcast. For instance, according to Ookla (a webservice that offers analysis on internet performance such as latency) speed tests, Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX (a US spacecraft engineering company) that provides satellite internet access coverage to 40 countries, observed median download speeds drop from 90.6Mbps to 62.5Mbps between the first and second quarters of 2022 in the USA. Starlink’s median latency was also worst increasing from 43 ms (milliseconds) to 48 ms. Thus, the signal latency will restrict the growth of the direct-to-home (DTH) services market.



The interactive TV service is a current trend emerging in Direct-To-Home (DTH) services.The interactive services can be anything that can be accessed for movie-on-demand, video conferencing, e-mail or any other similar activity.



Video conferencing, social media networking and streaming TV content have been growing rapidly due to an increase in demand for broadband internet services.According to PwC’s Entertainment and Media Outlook, nowadays interactive services are been provided by DTH service providers to change the user interface.



The television industry has been transformed several times to survive by giving tough competition to OTT players. The DTH services are adding many interactive services and games along with channel broadcasting to change the user experience.



The countries covered in the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The direct-to-home (DTH) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides direct-to-home (DTH) market statistics, including direct-to-home (DTH) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a direct-to-home (DTH) market share, detailed direct-to-home (DTH) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the direct-to-home (DTH) industry. This direct-to-home (DTH) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

