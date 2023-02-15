Global Semiconductor Market Size & Share to Surpass $712.4 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 429.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 712.4 Billion by 2028. Semiconductor Industry is expected to increase significantly compared to the forecast period's market, with a CAGR of 8.8%.

Semiconductor Market Overview:

We forecast that the networking & communications and memory devices category to grow rapidly during the forecast period 2023-2028. The networking & communications segment accounted for about 32.9% of the total market share. Furthermore, the automotive industry is expected to be the fastest-rising segment during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of vehicles in the developing and developed nations. The rising demand for the private vehicles in the developed regions like North America owing to the high demand for convenience commute among the population.

The strongest growing segment in the semiconductor industry was the memory market, specifically DRAM and NAND flash memory. However, it's important to note that the semiconductor industry is highly dynamic and subject to rapid changes, so this may no longer be the case. The semiconductor market is currently experiencing strong growth and demand due to several factors, including the rise of new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased demand for semiconductor products as many people shifted to remote work and online activities. However, there are also challenges in the market, such as supply chain disruptions, shortages of certain components, and geopolitical tensions that could impact the industry. Overall, the semiconductor market is expected to continue growing and evolving in the coming years.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/semiconductor-market-1814/request-sample

Semiconductor Market Sample Report Includes:

Overview of the semiconductor industry, including current market size, growth rates, and major players.

Analysis of market drivers, including technological advancements, increasing demand for consumer electronics, and growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Competitive landscape analysis, including key players, market share analysis, and strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive edge.

Regional analysis, including market size, growth rates, and market share of key players in major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Market segmentation analysis, including product type, application, and end-user industry.

Future outlook and growth opportunities for the semiconductor market, including emerging technologies, market trends, and potential challenges.

What is Semiconductor?

A semiconductor is a material that has electrical conductivity that is between that of a conductor (such as copper or aluminum) and an insulator (such as glass or rubber). Semiconductor materials, such as silicon, are used in electronic devices to control the flow of electricity. By adding impurities to semiconductor materials, a process called doping, the electrical properties of the material can be altered to create p-type and n-type semiconductors, which can be used to create diodes, transistors, and other electronic components. Semiconductors are essential components in electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and televisions.

Top Players in the Global Semiconductor Market

Broadcom Inc. (U.S.)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

SK Hynix (South Korea)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Taiwan Semiconductors (Taiwan)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Micron Technology (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

For Additional Information on Animal Healthcare Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Semiconductor Market Dynamics

Technological advancements: The semiconductor market is driven by technological advancements, as new technologies and products are constantly being developed and introduced. Innovations in areas such as AI, IoT, 5G, and automotive electronics are driving demand for semiconductors.

Increasing demand for consumer electronics: The growing use of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices is driving demand for semiconductors. In addition, the rise of smart homes and smart cities is creating new opportunities for the semiconductor industry.

Global economic conditions: Economic conditions in major markets such as the US, China, and Europe can have a significant impact on the semiconductor industry. Changes in currency exchange rates, trade policies, and consumer spending can affect demand for semiconductors.

Competition: The semiconductor market is highly competitive, with many companies competing for market share. As a result, companies need to invest in R&D, develop new technologies, and focus on cost reduction to remain competitive.

Semiconductor Market Restraints

Supply chain disruptions: The semiconductor industry is highly dependent on complex global supply chains, and disruptions caused by natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, or pandemics can have a significant impact on production and delivery.

Shortage of semiconductor chips: The recent shortage of semiconductor chips has been a major challenge for the industry, leading to disruptions in supply chains and affecting a wide range of products. The shortage has been caused by a combination of factors, including increased demand, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, and production constraints.

Technological complexity: The design and manufacture of semiconductors is highly complex, and the industry requires highly skilled engineers and technicians to design, develop, and produce these products.

High capital investment: The semiconductor industry requires significant investment in R&D, manufacturing facilities, and equipment. This can be a barrier to entry for new players and can limit the ability of smaller companies to compete with larger ones.

Increasing competition: The semiconductor industry is highly competitive, with many companies vying for market share. This can lead to price pressure and make it difficult for companies to maintain profitability.

Shortage of talent: The semiconductor industry requires highly skilled workers, and there is a shortage of talent in many areas, including design, engineering, and manufacturing. This can make it difficult for companies to find the talent they need to compete in the industry.

Environmental concerns: The semiconductor manufacturing process can be environmentally harmful, with significant energy consumption and the production of hazardous waste. This has led to increasing pressure on the industry to develop more sustainable practices.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/semiconductor-market-1814/0

Semiconductor Market Recommendations

Invest in R&D: Continued investment in research and development is crucial for companies to stay competitive in the semiconductor industry. This includes developing new technologies, exploring new applications for existing products, and improving production processes to increase efficiency.

Diversify supply chain: Companies should diversify their supply chains to reduce the risk of disruptions. This may include working with multiple suppliers and implementing contingency plans for unexpected events.

Address talent shortages: Companies should focus on attracting and retaining top talent in order to maintain their competitive edge. This may include offering competitive salaries and benefits, investing in training and development, and fostering a positive work culture.

Focus on sustainability: The semiconductor industry should prioritize sustainability and work to reduce its environmental impact. This may include improving energy efficiency, reducing waste, and developing more sustainable manufacturing processes.

Collaborate with partners: Collaboration with partners in the ecosystem can be helpful in addressing the challenges of the semiconductor industry. Partnerships can be formed in areas such as design, manufacturing, and marketing to drive innovation and create new opportunities.

Explore emerging markets: Companies should explore emerging markets for growth opportunities. This may include focusing on areas such as AI, IoT, 5G, and automotive electronics, and expanding into new geographic markets.

Semiconductor Market Future Trends

AI and Machine Learning: The demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to drive the need for more advanced and powerful semiconductors that can process large amounts of data quickly and accurately.

5G: The rollout of 5G networks is expected to drive demand for semiconductors that are capable of handling the increased speed and data transfer rates required by 5G.

Internet of Things (IoT): The growth of IoT is expected to drive demand for semiconductors that can handle the data processing and connectivity requirements of connected devices.

Edge Computing: Edge computing is expected to become increasingly important as the volume of data generated by connected devices continues to grow. This is expected to drive demand for semiconductors that can handle data processing at the edge.

Electric Vehicles: The growth of electric vehicles is expected to drive demand for semiconductors used in electric vehicle batteries, motor control, and other components.

More advanced manufacturing: The semiconductor industry is expected to continue to develop more advanced manufacturing processes, such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, to create smaller and more powerful chips.

More complex packaging: Advanced packaging techniques such as wafer-level packaging and 3D packaging are expected to become increasingly important to meet the demands of advanced applications.

More sustainable practices: The semiconductor industry is expected to continue to focus on more sustainable practices, such as reducing energy consumption and waste, and increasing the use of renewable energy sources.

Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Semiconductor Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Semiconductor Market Segmentation

By Components

Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Microprocessor Unit

Analog IC

Microcontroller Unit

Discrete Power Devices

Sensors

Others

By Applications

Networking & Communications

Consumer Electronics

Data Processing

Automotive

Industrial

Government

Semiconductor Market Statistics by Market Business Insights

Market size: According to our research the global semiconductor market is projected to reach USD 712.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

According to our research the global semiconductor market is projected to reach USD 712.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Segments: The market is segmented into memory, microcontroller, digital signal processor (DSP), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), among others.

The market is segmented into memory, microcontroller, digital signal processor (DSP), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), among others. Applications: The primary applications for semiconductors include consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and telecommunications, among others.

The primary applications for semiconductors include consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and telecommunications, among others. Leading players: The market is highly competitive, with a few large players dominating the industry. The leading players include Intel, Samsung, TSMC, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology.

The market is highly competitive, with a few large players dominating the industry. The leading players include Intel, Samsung, TSMC, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology. Regional trends: Asia Pacific is the largest market for semiconductors, with China, South Korea, and Taiwan leading the way in terms of production and consumption. North America and Europe are also significant markets for semiconductors.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for semiconductors, with China, South Korea, and Taiwan leading the way in terms of production and consumption. North America and Europe are also significant markets for semiconductors. Challenges: The semiconductor industry faces several challenges, including supply chain disruptions, technological complexity, high capital investment, increasing competition, shortage of talent, and environmental concerns.

The semiconductor industry faces several challenges, including supply chain disruptions, technological complexity, high capital investment, increasing competition, shortage of talent, and environmental concerns. Future trends: The semiconductor industry is expected to see continued growth in areas such as AI, 5G, IoT, and edge computing. More advanced manufacturing and packaging techniques, as well as a focus on sustainability, are also expected to shape the future of the semiconductor market.



Read Full Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/semiconductor-market-1814

Semiconductor Industry Supply Chain Analysis

The semiconductor industry has a complex and globalized supply chain that involves many different stages and players. Here are some key elements of the semiconductor industry supply chain:

Semiconductor design: This stage involves the creation of the intellectual property (IP) that will be used to manufacture the semiconductor. Companies that specialize in semiconductor design include Intel, AMD, and Nvidia.

Semiconductor manufacturing: This stage involves the actual production of the semiconductor using specialized equipment and processes. There are a few major companies that dominate semiconductor manufacturing, including TSMC, Samsung, and GlobalFoundries.

Semiconductor packaging and testing: After the semiconductor is manufactured, it needs to be packaged and tested to ensure quality and functionality. Companies that specialize in semiconductor packaging and testing include ASE Technology, Amkor Technology, and JCET Group.

Semiconductor equipment: The semiconductor industry relies on specialized equipment, such as lithography machines and wafer handling robots, to manufacture semiconductors. Companies that provide this equipment include Applied Materials, Lam Research, and ASML.

Semiconductor materials: The semiconductor industry also relies on specialized materials, such as silicon wafers and photoresist, to manufacture semiconductors. Companies that provide these materials include Shin-Etsu Chemical, JSR Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical.

Overall, the semiconductor industry supply chain is complex and globalized, with many different players involved in different stages of the process. The supply chain has become increasingly important as the industry faces challenges such as supply chain disruptions, shortages of certain components, and geopolitical tensions.

Major Investments in Global Semiconductor Industry in Recent Years

Intel's plan to invest $20 billion in two new chip factories in Arizona, USA.

Samsung's plan to invest $116 billion in non-memory chips by 2030, including the construction of a new factory in the United States.

TSMC's plan to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase its capacity for advanced chips.

GlobalFoundries' plan to invest $4 billion to expand its manufacturing capacity in Singapore.

SK Hynix's plan to acquire Intel's NAND memory and storage business for $9 billion.



These investments demonstrate the importance of the semiconductor industry and the growing demand for advanced chip technologies.

Government Initiatives in Semiconductor Industry

The United States government has proposed a $52 billion investment in the semiconductor industry, including funding for research and development, manufacturing incentives, and supply chain security.

The European Union has launched a project called the European Processor Initiative, which aims to develop and manufacture low-power, high-performance processors for various applications.

The Chinese government has announced several initiatives to support its domestic semiconductor industry, including investment in research and development, infrastructure, and talent development.

The Japanese government has created a program to support the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, including funding for research and development and manufacturing equipment.

These initiatives are aimed at promoting innovation, boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities, and increasing the competitiveness of the semiconductor industry in the global market.

Top Companies Profiles in Semiconductor Market

1. Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company's portfolio includes products such as semiconductor devices, enterprise software solutions, and various other components used in data centers, networks, and other electronic systems.

Some key facts about Broadcom Inc. include:

History: Broadcom was founded in 1991 as a semiconductor company in Irvine, California. Over the years, the company has grown through a series of acquisitions and mergers, including the acquisition of Symantec Corporation's enterprise security business in 2019.

Product portfolio: Broadcom's product portfolio includes a wide range of semiconductor devices, including connectivity chips, processors, and other components used in smartphones, servers, routers, and other electronic systems. The company also offers enterprise software solutions for cybersecurity, data center management, and other applications.

Market presence: Broadcom has a strong presence in various markets, including wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial automation. The company's products are used by a wide range of customers, including major technology companies, governments, and other organizations.

Financials: In fiscal year 2020, Broadcom reported revenue of $23.9 billion and net income of $10.7 billion. The company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol AVGO.

Corporate citizenship: Broadcom has a number of programs and initiatives focused on corporate citizenship, including efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, support for education and community development, and a commitment to ethical and responsible business practices.

2. Qualcomm is a leading global technology company that designs and develops semiconductor and wireless telecommunications equipment. The company's products and technologies are used in a variety of industries, including smartphones, automotive, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Here are Some key Facts About Qualcomm:

History: Qualcomm was founded in 1985 in San Diego, California. The company began as a provider of wireless technology and has since expanded into the semiconductor industry.

Product portfolio: Qualcomm's product portfolio includes a wide range of semiconductor products, including processors, modems, and other components used in smartphones, automotive, and other electronic systems. The company also offers wireless telecommunications equipment, including radio frequency (RF) components and software.

Market presence: Qualcomm is a major player in the smartphone industry, supplying components to many of the world's leading smartphone manufacturers. The company is also involved in various other industries, including automotive and IoT.

Financials: In fiscal year 2020, Qualcomm reported revenue of $23.5 billion and net income of $5.0 billion. The company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol QCOM.

Corporate citizenship: Qualcomm has a number of programs and initiatives focused on corporate citizenship, including efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, support for education and community development, and a commitment to ethical and responsible business practices. The company also operates a corporate social responsibility (CSR) program focused on sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and responsible supply chain management.

3. Samsung Electronics is a leading global technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures a wide range of electronics products, including semiconductors, smartphones, home appliances, and televisions.

Here are some key facts about Samsung Electronics:

History: Samsung Electronics was founded in 1969 in Suwon, South Korea. The company began as a producer of televisions and other consumer electronics products and has since expanded into a wide range of industries.

Product portfolio: Samsung Electronics offers a broad range of products and technologies, including semiconductors, smartphones, home appliances, and televisions. The company is also involved in the development of emerging technologies such as 5G wireless communication and artificial intelligence (AI).

Market presence: Samsung Electronics is a major player in many markets, including the smartphone industry, where it competes with Apple and other leading manufacturers. The company is also a major supplier of semiconductors to many of the world's leading technology companies.

Financials: In 2020, Samsung Electronics reported revenue of KRW 236.81 trillion (approximately $207.2 billion USD) and net income of KRW 26.41 trillion (approximately $23.1 billion USD). The company is listed on the Korea Exchange and has a market capitalization of approximately $462 billion USD.

Corporate citizenship: Samsung Electronics has a number of programs and initiatives focused on corporate citizenship, including efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, support for education and community development, and a commitment to ethical and responsible business practices. The company has also launched a number of CSR initiatives, including a program to support social innovation and a campaign to promote digital literacy and online safety.

4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company is a leading manufacturer of integrated circuits (ICs) and offers a wide range of semiconductor products and technologies.

Here are some key facts about Taiwan Semiconductors:

History: TSMC was founded in 1987 as the world's first dedicated semiconductor foundry. The company has since grown to become a major player in the global semiconductor industry.

Product portfolio: TSMC's product portfolio includes a wide range of semiconductor products, including microprocessors, memory chips, and other components used in smartphones, computers, and other electronic systems. The company also offers advanced packaging technologies and design services.

Market presence: TSMC is the world's largest semiconductor foundry, with a market share of over 50%. The company's products are used by a wide range of customers, including major technology companies such as Apple, AMD, and NVIDIA.

Financials: In 2020, TSMC reported revenue of NT$1.34 trillion (approximately $47 billion USD) and net income of NT$517.45 billion (approximately $18 billion USD). The company is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of approximately $600 billion USD.

Corporate citizenship: TSMC has a number of programs and initiatives focused on corporate citizenship, including efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, support for education and community development, and a commitment to ethical and responsible business practices. The company has also launched a number of CSR initiatives, including a program to support social innovation and a campaign to promote digital literacy and online safety.

5. Texas Instruments (TI) is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, and manufactures a wide range of analog and embedded processing technologies. The company's products and technologies are used in a variety of industries, including automotive, industrial, and communications.

Here are some key facts about Texas Instruments:

History: Texas Instruments was founded in 1930 in Dallas, Texas. The company began as a producer of geophysical equipment and has since expanded into the semiconductor industry.

Product portfolio: Texas Instruments offers a broad range of analog and embedded processing products and technologies, including microcontrollers, amplifiers, and power management devices. The company is also involved in the development of emerging technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

Market presence: Texas Instruments is a major player in many markets, including the automotive industry, where its products are used in safety and infotainment systems. The company is also a major supplier of analog and embedded processing products to many of the world's leading technology companies.

Financials: In 2020, Texas Instruments reported revenue of $14.4 billion and net income of $5.1 billion. The company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol TXN.

Corporate citizenship: Texas Instruments has a number of programs and initiatives focused on corporate citizenship, including efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, support for education and community development, and a commitment to ethical and responsible business practices. The company has also launched a number of CSR initiatives, including a program to support STEM education and a campaign to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Semiconductor Market Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific (APAC): The APAC region is the largest and fastest-growing market for semiconductors, driven by strong demand from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The region's dominance is due to the presence of several key semiconductor manufacturers, strong government support, and a large consumer base. The APAC region is also home to some of the world's leading semiconductor companies.

North America: The North American semiconductor market is the second-largest market globally, driven by strong demand from the US, Canada, and Mexico. The region's strength is due to the presence of several key technology companies and a robust research and development infrastructure. North America is also home to several leading semiconductor companies, including Intel and Texas Instruments.

Europe: The European semiconductor market is a significant market globally, driven by demand from countries such as Germany, France, and the UK. The region's strength is due to the presence of several key semiconductor manufacturers and a strong emphasis on innovation and R&D. Europe is also home to several leading semiconductor companies, including Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics.

Rest of the World: The rest of the world market for semiconductors includes regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The market in these regions is relatively small but is growing rapidly, driven by strong demand from emerging economies and an increasing focus on technology and innovation.

Overall, the global semiconductor market is highly competitive and dynamic, with several key regions playing a critical role in shaping the industry's future. The market is expected to continue to grow, driven by increasing demand for electronic devices and the development of new and emerging technologies.

Following Regions are the Hub for Semiconductor

The region that is widely considered as the hub of semiconductor production is the Asia-Pacific region, particularly Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China. These countries are home to some of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, including TSMC, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Intel. Other important semiconductor production hubs include the United States, particularly Silicon Valley, and Europe, particularly Germany.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 429.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 712.4 Billion CAGR 8.8% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Broadcom Inc., SK Hynix, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

Blog: