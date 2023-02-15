New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051284/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ferric Carboxymaltose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Iron Dextran segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $949.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$949.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$658.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$550.2 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Allergan Plc.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- American Regent Inc.
- Luitpold Pharmaceuticals
- Pharmacosmos A/S
- Sanofi US
- Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma
- Vifor Pharma Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) - A Major Global Health Concern
EXHIBIT 1: Iron Deficiency Prevalence by Disease: Analyzed by
Percentage Number of Patients with ID and IDA in CKD (with
dialysis), Non-Dialysis-CKD, Congestive Heart Failure,
Chemotherapy Induced Anemia, Irritable Bowel Disease,
Patient Blood Management (Surgery), Heavy Uterine Bleeding
and Postpartum (OB-GYN)
Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 5: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
33 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Overview and Prospects
Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Driven by Rising Incidence
of CKD and Cancer
Ferric Carboxy Maltose Dominates the Global Intravenous Iron
Drugs Market
CKD Leads the Application Segment, Cancer Expected to Witness
Fastest Growth
North America and Europe Hold Major Share, Asia-Pacific
Witnesses Rapid Growth
Low- and Mid-income Countries Present Lucrative Penetration
Opportunities for IV Iron Drugs
The Target Patient Population
Leading Intravenous Iron Drugs Globally
Leading IV Iron Drugs Available in the Market
Leading Intravenous Iron Drugs: In a Nutshell
Ferinject/Injectafer - The Leading Intravenous Iron Drug Globally
EXHIBIT 6: Worldwide Ferinject (Injectafer) Sales (in US$
Million): 2018-2022E
Venofer®
EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Venofer Sales (in US$ Million): 2018-2022E
Feraheme
EXHIBIT 8: Worldwide Feraheme Sales (in US$ Million): 2018-2022E
Gluconate (Ferrlecit® and Nulecit)
Dextran
Monoferric
Triferic AVNU
INFeD
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients - The Major Growth
Driver for Intravenous (Iv) Iron Drugs
EXHIBIT 9: ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD
Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
EXHIBIT 10: Global Population of Kidney Disease Patients
Undergoing Treatment by Type of Modality (2019 and 2022P):
Percentage Breakdown of Patients Undergoing Dialysis Therapy
and Kidney Transplantation
Dialysis Patients - A Major Market for Intravenous Iron
Supplements
EXHIBIT 11: Global Dialysis Patient Population Breakdown by
Geographic Region/Country (2019 and 2024)
EXHIBIT 12: Global Dialysis Patient Population Distribution by
Modality for Select Countries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of
Hemodialysis (HD) and Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Patients
Ageing Population Drives Demand for IV Iron Drugs
EXHIBIT 13: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 14: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Rising Incidence of Cancer and the Associated Anemia Drives the
Demand for Intravenous Iron Drugs
EXHIBIT 15: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 16: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by
Region: 2020
EXHIBIT 17: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type:
2020
Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Propel the Market for
Intravenous Iron Drugs
EXHIBIT 18: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 19: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030,
and 2045
Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Intravenous Iron
Drugs Market
EXHIBIT 20: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for
2019
Shifting Preference from Oral Iron Drugs to Intravenous Iron Drugs
Comparison of Ferrous Salts with IV Iron Therapy
2020: Pharmacosmos Receives FDA Approval for Single Dose
Infusion of Ferric Derisomaltose in IDA Patients
Other Chronic Diseases with IDA Offer Prospects for IV Iron Drugs
New Study Demonstrates IV Iron to Improve Long-term Outcomes in
Heart Failure Patients
EXHIBIT 21: Incidence of Heart Failure (In 000s) in the U.S. by
Gender for the Year 2022
Correction of IDA in Pregnancy Signals Opportunities
Women?s Health - A Key Growth Opportunity
Perioperative and Postoperative Anemia - A Niche Market Beckons
Adverse Reactions of IV Iron Preparations Raise Concerns
Dosing Limitations Plague IV Iron Market
Select Therapeutic Areas and the Required Iron Doses
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
