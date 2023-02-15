New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Fitness Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033293/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market to Reach $29.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wearable Fitness Technology estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Smartwatches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.1% CAGR and reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wristbands segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Wearable Fitness Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Adidas AG
- Apple Inc.
- Fitbit Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Jawbone Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- Pebble Technology Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Fitness Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartwatches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Smartwatches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wristbands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Wristbands by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartshoes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Smartshoes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Shirts / Jackets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Shirts / Jackets
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Headbands / Smartcaps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Headbands / Smartcaps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Wearable Fitness Technology Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market to Reach $29.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
