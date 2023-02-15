New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoset Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033124/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Thermoset Composites Market to Reach $93.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thermoset Composites estimated at US$55.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$41 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Thermoset Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.4 Billion by the year 2030.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation
Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global
Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued
Performance in 2020
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
EXHIBIT 1: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 4: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 5: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 6: Thermoset Composites - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
43 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Thermoset Composites Market Brims with Immense Growth
Potential : Prospects & Outlook
Global Thermoset Composites Market: Dynamic Drivers & Restraints
Analysis by Resin Type
EXHIBIT 7: World Thermoset Composites Market by Resin Type:
(2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester, and Other Resin Types
Analysis by Fiber Type
EXHIBIT 8: World Thermoset Composites Market by Fiber Type:
(2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass,
and Other Fiber Types
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 9: World Thermoset Composites Market by Application:
(2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction,
Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods, and Other
Applications
Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Enjoys Spotlight with Major
Stake in Global Thermoset Composites Market
EXHIBIT 10: World Thermoset Composites Market by Region (2023 &
2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 11: World Thermoset Composites Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,
Europe, and Japan
An Introduction to Thermoset Composites
Fiber-Reinforced Composites
Contact Molding: A Method for Fabrication of Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoset Composites
Thermoset Composites from Flax Oil
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Composite Materials Set to Gain Widespread Application
Game-Changing Trends for Thermoplastic Composites Market
Fresh Efforts to Resolve Recyclability Gap for Thermoset
Composites at End of Life
Safeguarding Thermoset Composites against Air Bubble-Caused
Pinhole Defects
Long-Fiber Thermoset Composites: A Growing Market
Rising Applications of Thermoset Composite Materials in
Aerospace and Automobile Sectors Minimize Carbon Emission
Levels
Composites Witness Growing Use in Automobiles
Thermoset Composites Market Shifts to Higher Gear with Thriving
Automotive Industry
How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
The Bane and Boon of Covid-19 on Composites Market
EXHIBIT 12: Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand
Send Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY
Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 13: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 14: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
EXHIBIT 15: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile
Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and
2022
Auto Industry?s Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles Fuels
Demand for Lightweight Composites, Benefiting Market Growth
EXHIBIT 16: Auto Industry?s Focus on Lightweight Construction
Drives Measures to Achieve CO2 Targets: OEM Fleet Target
Development in the EU (in g CO2/km) for the Years 2016, 2021
and 2030
EXHIBIT 17: Performance Characteristics of Common Lightweight
Materials
Automakers, Suppliers Eye EV Opportunities
EXHIBIT 18: World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
KTM Technologies Develops New Multi-material, Adhesive-free
Joining Technology
Wind Energy: One of the Largest Application Markets for
Thermoset Composites
EXHIBIT 19: Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
EXHIBIT 20: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed
Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2014 through 2021
Use of Thermoset Composites in Wind Energy Segment Gains Momentum
Circular Pathway for Wind Turbine Value Chain with Recycled
Thermoset Composites
Construction Market to Drive Long Term Growth
Thermoset and Fiber-Reinforced Composites Gains Traction Among
Commercial and Residential Construction Companies
Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term
EXHIBIT 21: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2020-2028
EXHIBIT 22: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens
Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 23: Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030
EXHIBIT 24: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$
Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030
Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites
Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material
EXHIBIT 25: Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight
of Modern Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight
Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787
EXHIBIT 26: Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft
Mass for Select Fighter Aircrafts
Polymer Composites in Vogue
With Pandemic Denting Performance of the Airlines Industry,
Thermoset Composites See Massive Decline in Aerospace Vertical
EXHIBIT 27: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
EXHIBIT 28: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Future of Aerospace Industry
Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Drive the Demand for Thermoset
Composites
Staged Recovery over Long-Term
EXHIBIT 29: Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025
Aging Fleet Presents Opportunities for Commercial Aircraft PMA
EXHIBIT 30: Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating
Aircraft Fleet for 2020 & 2030
EXHIBIT 31: Average Age (in Years) of Select Airlines Around
the World
Marine Industry Offers Pockets of Opportunities to Thermoset
Composites, as Marine Vessel Construction Moves towards
Advanced Composites
Use of Thermoset Composites for Manufacturing Marine Components
Gain Momentum
Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment
Augurs Well for Thermoset Composites Market
EXHIBIT 32: Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Application of Thermoset Composites for Manufacturing
Electrical and Other Appliances Exhibit a Robust Surge
Overcoming Host of Challenges Linked to Processing of
Thermosetting Materials
