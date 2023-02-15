New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoset Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033124/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Thermoset Composites Market to Reach $93.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thermoset Composites estimated at US$55.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$41 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Thermoset Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.4 Billion by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation

Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global

Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued

Performance in 2020

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

EXHIBIT 1: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 4: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 5: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 6: Thermoset Composites - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

43 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Thermoset Composites Market Brims with Immense Growth

Potential : Prospects & Outlook

Global Thermoset Composites Market: Dynamic Drivers & Restraints

Analysis by Resin Type

EXHIBIT 7: World Thermoset Composites Market by Resin Type:

(2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Polyester, and Other Resin Types

Analysis by Fiber Type

EXHIBIT 8: World Thermoset Composites Market by Fiber Type:

(2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass,

and Other Fiber Types

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 9: World Thermoset Composites Market by Application:

(2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods, and Other

Applications

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Enjoys Spotlight with Major

Stake in Global Thermoset Composites Market

EXHIBIT 10: World Thermoset Composites Market by Region (2023 &

2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 11: World Thermoset Composites Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,

Europe, and Japan

An Introduction to Thermoset Composites

Fiber-Reinforced Composites

Contact Molding: A Method for Fabrication of Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoset Composites

Thermoset Composites from Flax Oil

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Composite Materials Set to Gain Widespread Application

Game-Changing Trends for Thermoplastic Composites Market

Fresh Efforts to Resolve Recyclability Gap for Thermoset

Composites at End of Life

Safeguarding Thermoset Composites against Air Bubble-Caused

Pinhole Defects

Long-Fiber Thermoset Composites: A Growing Market

Rising Applications of Thermoset Composite Materials in

Aerospace and Automobile Sectors Minimize Carbon Emission

Levels

Composites Witness Growing Use in Automobiles

Thermoset Composites Market Shifts to Higher Gear with Thriving

Automotive Industry

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

The Bane and Boon of Covid-19 on Composites Market

EXHIBIT 12: Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand

Send Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY

Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 13: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 14: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

EXHIBIT 15: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

Auto Industry?s Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles Fuels

Demand for Lightweight Composites, Benefiting Market Growth

EXHIBIT 16: Auto Industry?s Focus on Lightweight Construction

Drives Measures to Achieve CO2 Targets: OEM Fleet Target

Development in the EU (in g CO2/km) for the Years 2016, 2021

and 2030

EXHIBIT 17: Performance Characteristics of Common Lightweight

Materials

Automakers, Suppliers Eye EV Opportunities

EXHIBIT 18: World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

KTM Technologies Develops New Multi-material, Adhesive-free

Joining Technology

Wind Energy: One of the Largest Application Markets for

Thermoset Composites

EXHIBIT 19: Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

EXHIBIT 20: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed

Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2014 through 2021

Use of Thermoset Composites in Wind Energy Segment Gains Momentum

Circular Pathway for Wind Turbine Value Chain with Recycled

Thermoset Composites

Construction Market to Drive Long Term Growth

Thermoset and Fiber-Reinforced Composites Gains Traction Among

Commercial and Residential Construction Companies

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

EXHIBIT 21: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2020-2028

EXHIBIT 22: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens

Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 23: Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030

EXHIBIT 24: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$

Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030

Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites

Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material

EXHIBIT 25: Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight

of Modern Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight

Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787

EXHIBIT 26: Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft

Mass for Select Fighter Aircrafts

Polymer Composites in Vogue

With Pandemic Denting Performance of the Airlines Industry,

Thermoset Composites See Massive Decline in Aerospace Vertical

EXHIBIT 27: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 28: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Future of Aerospace Industry

Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Drive the Demand for Thermoset

Composites

Staged Recovery over Long-Term

EXHIBIT 29: Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Aging Fleet Presents Opportunities for Commercial Aircraft PMA

EXHIBIT 30: Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating

Aircraft Fleet for 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 31: Average Age (in Years) of Select Airlines Around

the World

Marine Industry Offers Pockets of Opportunities to Thermoset

Composites, as Marine Vessel Construction Moves towards

Advanced Composites

Use of Thermoset Composites for Manufacturing Marine Components

Gain Momentum

Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment

Augurs Well for Thermoset Composites Market

EXHIBIT 32: Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Application of Thermoset Composites for Manufacturing

Electrical and Other Appliances Exhibit a Robust Surge

Overcoming Host of Challenges Linked to Processing of

Thermosetting Materials



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Thermoset Composites Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Fiber Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Fiber Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fiber Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation / Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Transportation / Automotive

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation /

Automotive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Wind Energy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Wind Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sporting Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Sporting Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Sporting Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by Resin

Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by Fiber

Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass and

Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Application - Transportation /

Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,

Marine, Sporting Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Application - Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites

by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass

and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Application - Transportation /

Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,

Marine, Sporting Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Application - Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass and

Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Application - Transportation /

Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,

Marine, Sporting Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Application - Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass and

Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Application - Transportation /

Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,

Marine, Sporting Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Application - Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites

by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass

and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Application - Transportation /

Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,

Marine, Sporting Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Application - Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation / Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by

Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites

by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass

and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



