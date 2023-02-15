New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategy Advisory Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442224/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the strategy advisory market are A.T. Kearney, Inc., Accenture PLC, Deloitte, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG, McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group.



The global strategy advisory market will grow from $131.9 billion in 2022 to $140.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The strategy advisory market is expected to grow to $177.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The strategy advisory market consists of revenue earned by entities by providing consulting services that aim to increase client’s revenues, profit margins, market share and competitive advantage.Clients consult strategy advisors to seek advice on developing new markets, market entry and expansion strategies, and on reimagining their business models.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Strategy advisory refers to services that advise organisations on high-level decisions in an unbiased fashion, using deep industry knowledge to deliver the best results. Strategy advisory services help businesses stay competitive by analyzing business practices and developing improvement strategies.



North America was the largest region in the strategy advisory market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the strategy advisory market.



The regions covered in the strategy advisory market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main services of strategy advisory are corporate strategy, business model transformation, economic policy, mergers and acquisitions, organisational strategy, functional strategy, strategy and operations, and digital strategy.A corporate strategy is a one-of-a-kind, long-term plan or framework meant to achieve a competitive advantage over other market participants while meeting both customer/client and stakeholder promises (including shareholder value).



The different organisation sizes include large enterprises, small and medium enterprises and are used by various industries such as IT and telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and others.



During the forecast period, the increased number of startups globally will support the strategy advisory market’s growth.According to Invest India, in August 2022, India was the third largest startup ecosystem in the world with over 77,000 DPIIT-recognized startups across 656 districts.



According to The State of Indian Startup Ecosystem Report, 2022, by Inc42, the cumulative funding raised by Indian startups would reach $180 billion by 2023. Therefore, a growing number of startups across industrial and financial sectors is expected to fuel the demand for the strategy advisory market.



The high cost associated with strategic advisory services is expected to limit the growth of the strategy advisory market.Different types of services and functions are offered by strategic advisory firms as an expensive package.



For instance, a typical strategy case costs between $500,000 and $1.2 million. The high-cost variances occur because of the premium that the brand commands, the length of the case, and the number of consultants required to do the work. Thus, the higher cost of hiring a strategic advisor will negatively impact the market.



The launch of artificial intelligence is gaining popularity in the strategy advisory market.As this new technology develops, many companies are increasingly thinking about integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations.



For instance, the global AI market is expected to grow rapidly during the next few years, reaching a market value of $190.61 billion by 2025. AI is expected to increase at a 33.2% yearly rate between 2020 and 2027. Artificial intelligence and the future of strategic advisory and its effects on consultancy firms are positive, and if harnessed correctly, artificial intelligence (AI) could significantly accentuate how these firms govern as well as the services they provide to clients.



In December 2021, EY-Parthenon, an US-based management consulting company, acquired CMA Strategy Consulting, for an undisclosed amount, to offer joint IoT offerings.With this acquisition EY-Parthenon would improve its offerings in the digital infrastructure and TMT consulting space.



CMA Strategy Consulting is a US-based consulting firm providing services to telecommunications, media, and related technology industries.



The countries covered in the strategy advisory market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The strategy advisory market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides strategy advisory market statistics, including strategy advisory industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a strategy advisory market share, detailed strategy advisory market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the strategy advisory industry. This strategy advisory market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

