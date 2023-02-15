New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442215/?utm_source=GNW





The global print advertising distribution market will grow from $29.28 billion in 2022 to $30.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The print advertising distribution market is expected to grow to $34.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5%.



The print advertising distribution market consists of revenues earned by entities by distributing and delivering advertisements, such as sample products, door-to-door promotion, placing brochures and flyers.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Print advertising distribution service refers to the services that distribute periodicals, promotional samples, and handbills, which are postcard-sized advertisements likely to be read by a target audience.It captures an audience’s attention when they read particular publications.



The purpose of print advertising is to influence a reader to buy an advertised product either physically in a store or digitally on a company’s website.



North America was the largest region in the print advertising distribution market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the print advertising distribution market.



The regions covered in the print advertising distribution market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of print advertising distribution are newspapers, magazines, posters and banners, and others (brochures, guides, business cards, pamphlets).A newspaper is a monthly publication that contains written information on current events and is often typed in black ink on a white or grey backdrop.



The various services offered include advertising material direct distribution services, circular direct distribution services, coupon direct distribution services, directory telephone, door-to-door distribution of advertising materials, flyer direct distribution services, handbill direct distribution services, and sample direct distribution services and are used by retail, electronics and telecommunications, insurance, finance, and others. The different sizes of enterprises include large enterprises, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.



An increase in the consumer base is expected to drive the demand for the print advertising distribution market.Print advertising will continue to have a strong consumer base because print advertising offers readers high-quality, reliable content to develop credibility, and advertisers can easily leverage this credibility.



According to a national survey of American internet users, approximately 82% of Americans found print advertisements more trustworthy than online advertising.People of all ages read newspapers and magazines that are the mainstay of these print advertisements.



However, the majority of the consumers are older adults and long-time readers.They find it easy to read the newspapers as it provides them the leisure to read as per their timetable and also that they use significantly fewer digital applications and spend less time on gadgets.



Therefore, an increasing number of the consumer base is predicted to fuel the demand for the print advertising distribution market.



The revenue of the print advertising distribution market is expected to decline due to mass business closures that are limiting the growth of the market.According to CNN Business, in 2022, UBS, an investment banking company projected 40,000 to 50,000 retail stores in the United States would be closed over the next five years, majorly due to COVID pandemic and bankruptcy.



Due to the mass store closures, not only were print subscriptions lagging but there were no new business promotions as well, which meant there were no print ads, subsequently decreasing the revenues generated by the print advertising distribution market.



The launch of augmented reality is gaining popularity in the print advertising distribution market.Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers.



For instance, in 2021, Threekit reports that 83.1 million consumers in the US use AR monthly. AR usership is expected to grow to 17% by 2022. The augmented reality trend of combining print with digital is a new way to connect with users. This combination has been spawning some incredible campaigns which offer advertisers new opportunities to create a virtual shop window on any printed marketing material. The best example is the Australian wine brand ’19 Crimes’, which has the labels embedded with AR technology. When the users scan the label with an AR app on their phone, the label comes to life and the person shown on the label tells the story of the 19 Crimes.



In November 2022, Alpha Card Compact Media, a UK-based specialist in print marketing business, acquired A-ha! Distribution, a UK-based tourist and leaflet distributor, for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition of A-ha! Distribution, Alpha Card Compact Media would now be able to supply its own specialist print marketing products to A-ha!’s client network across the new parts of England.



A-ha! Distribution company currently distributes over 20 million leaflets a year on behalf of over 500 clients, promoting events, attractions, and public information.



The countries covered in the print advertising distribution market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The print advertising distribution market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides print advertising distribution market statistics, including print advertising distribution industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a print advertising distribution market share, detailed print advertising distribution market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the print advertising distribution industry. This print advertising distribution market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442215/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________