Saudi Arabia Construction Outlook Report 2022-2023: Economic Indicators, Major Projects, Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners Across Infrastructure, Industrial, Power & Water, Oil & Gas

The report highlights construction activity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2022 as well as how the industry is expected to take shape in 2023. Economic indicators, major projects, contractors, consultants and project owners active in the Kingdom are listed with details. The construction activity within Buildings, Infrastructure, Industrial, Power & Water, Oil & Gas sectors are explained with major events.

The Saudi Construction Industry ranks high among the world's largest construction markets. The government continues to maintain its commitment towards its Vision 2030 goals, particularly in sectors such as the housing program, infrastructure, renewables, water projects, while allocating contingent funds towards addressing the risks related to the pandemic.

In 2022, the construction industry's output was supported by the huge pipeline of projects such as Neom, the Red Sea project, Amaala, Qiddiya among others.

The government is also giving more importance to strengthen private sector participation in these projects. Overall, the construction industry in KSA seems to be booming and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview of KSA's Economy

3. 2023 Budget Highlights

4. Classification of the Construction Industry

5. Construction Industry Overview

Building Construction Overview

Infrastructure Construction Overview

Industrial Construction Outlook

Power and Water Construction Outlook

Oil and Gas Construction Outlook

6. Major Projects

7. Top Giga and Mega Projects

8. Top Clients and Contractors

9. Key Project Owners

10. Key Consultants

11. Key Contractors

12. Conclusion

