LGI Homes Announces Opening of New Tampa Community, Royal Highlands

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced further expansion into the Tampa area with the opening of Royal Highlands, located in Weeki Wachee, FL. Homeowners will enjoy the convenience of living only minutes from Spring Hill and near an abundance of outdoor activities.



Royal Highlands by LGI Homes offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to homebuyers looking for an affordable home in a growing location. At Royal Highlands, buyers have a selection of five floor plans, ranging in size from 1,270 square feet to 1,984 square feet, with up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms. These spacious, one-story homes feature open layouts with modern kitchens and large family rooms with attached garages. Each of the newly constructed homes is move-in ready and built with designer upgrades included as part of LGI’s CompleteHome™ package. These highly sought-after upgrades include chef-ready kitchens equipped with a full suite of stainless-steel kitchen appliances by Whirlpool®, granite countertops and modern white cabinets. Additional energy saving features included in every home are programmable thermostats, recessed ENERGY STAR LED lighting and Low-E double-pane windows.

The new homes at Royal Highlands are within close proximity to major employers, and positioned only minutes from local attractions, such as the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park and Hernando Beach. This exceptional community also provides easy access to FL-589 and US Hwy 41 to get you to where you need to be.

New homes at Royal Highlands are priced from the $280s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 899-1653 ext 271 or visit LGIHomes.com/RoyalHighlands.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

