Regulus Acquires 70% Interest in Colquirrumi Claims

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”, TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 70% interest in the Colquirrumi claims. The Colquirrumi claims will be held by a joint-venture with 70% belonging to Regulus and 30% belonging to Compañía Minera Colquirrumi S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Buenaventura (“Buenaventura”). Regulus will be the operator of the joint venture. See Figure 1 for a map displaying the Colquirrumi claims.

The Colquirrumi claims represent approximately 2,571 hectares of mineral rights in a prolific mining district, adjacent to and interfingered with Regulus’ AntaKori property. Regulus had the right to earn up to a 70% interest in the claims by completing 7,500 m of drilling. Buenaventura retained a one-time claw-back whereby it could retain a 70% interest in the claims by paying Regulus US$9,000,000 and granting Regulus a 30% interest. Buenaventura did not elect to trigger its claw-back right.

Less than 5% of the Colquirrumi claims have been properly explored, however several encouraging mineralized areas were discovered in Regulus’ drill program. Selected highlights of the mineralization encountered can be found below:

Hole AK-22-051

171.95 m of 0.34% Cu, 0.39 g/t Au, 5.58 g/t Ag and 1.41% Zn from 337.35 m depth

138.30 m of 0.23% Cu, 0.45 g/t Au and 4.27 g/t Ag from 588.90 m depth

Hole AK-22-050

247.10 m of 0.34% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au and 9.58 g/t Ag from 283.20 m depth

49.45 m of 0.58% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au and 19.72 g/t Ag from 418.90 m depth

Hole AK-21-047

286.80 m of 0.29% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au and 7.70 g/t Ag from 383.80 m depth



John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, commented as follows: “We are very happy to have acquired a 70% interest in the Colquirrumi claims, as they have demonstrated that they host significant mineralization that is open for expansion. Additionally, this ground has substantial strategic value as any large mining operation would likely need to incorporate the Colquirrumi claims both to expand resources and for the layback of an open pit. By becoming operator of these claims, Regulus has substantially increased its land position in a prolific mining district. We look forward to working with Buenaventura as a joint venture partner on this ground.”

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (independent technical report prepared by AMEC Foster Wheeler (Peru) S.A., a Wood company, titled AntaKori Project, Cajamarca Province, Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report, dated February 22, 2019 - see news release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

