springbig Collaborates with Flowhub to Introduce Two-Way Loyalty Integration Feature

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today introduced a new integration with Flowhub , the leading cannabis software company for dispensaries. The Company’s latest feature utilizes Flowhub’s Maui™ to simplify the checkout process, allowing customers to track their rewards on the go or in store.



springbig and Flowhub’s two-way integration is immediately available to all dispensaries using both platforms and to current and incoming springbig loyalty members. The collaborative feature eliminates the need for customers to use their phones at checkout to redeem or track their rewards and offers. Instead, budtenders and dispensary employees can redeem springbig rewards for customers through point of sale. Additionally, budtenders and dispensary employees will have the ability to enroll customers in the loyalty program at checkout. The integration simplifies the rewards experience for budtenders and loyalty members and allows customers to interact with the rewards program however they choose. Customers also have the autonomy to track and engage with the rewards program through their personal devices when they are on the go and in the dispensary.

Flowhub Maui™ is a cannabis software performant solution focused on helping cannabis retailers increase profits, operate more efficiently, and create superior customer experiences. Based on benchmark data from live customers, the platform is more than 20x faster than Flowhub’s legacy application. The platform’s speed and advanced technology allow retailers to operate smoothly and rapidly develop products that enhance the cannabis space.

“springbig and Flowhub share a common goal of using technology to enhance the cannabis marketplace for retailers and consumers,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “The introduction of this integration will improve retail efficiency and allow customers to engage with the rewards program at their convenience.”

"The new 2-way loyalty integration in Flowhub Maui significantly enhances our existing partnership with springbig by empowering dispensaries to create and connect any type of Flowhub deal to loyalty rewards for redemption directly at the point of sale,” said Matt Tharp, VP of Product at Flowhub. “We're proud to deliver this game-changing power and configurability to the cannabis market, especially as customer loyalty becomes increasingly important for profitability."

Flowhub is the latest company to collaborate with springbig to introduce a forward-thinking integration for cannabis retailers and consumers. Previously, the Company partnered with KORONA POS to launch a bidirectional integration allowing merchants to apply and award loyalty offerings directly from KORONA POS at checkout. For more information regarding springbig's latest integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

About Flowhub

Flowhub is the leading cannabis technology company partnering with dispensaries nationwide to provide compliance, point of sale, payments, inventory tracking, and retail management solutions. Founded by Kyle Sherman in 2015, Flowhub pioneered the first Metrc API integration and the Nug Pro®, the cannabis industry's first mobile scanner device for streamlining daily workflows. Today, Flowhub processes over $3 billion in cannabis sales annually, empowering more than 1,000 cannabis retailers to automate operations, increase revenue, and create the best dispensary experience possible. Flowhub is on the frontlines of ending cannabis prohibition and is proud to be a founding director of both the Cannabis Trade Federation and the U.S. Cannabis Council, in addition to awarding over $5 million in free software through its Social Equity Program to support underrepresented dispensary owners. Flowhub is a privately held, remote-first company. Investors include Headline, Poseidon, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, and Evolv Ventures (The Kraft Heinz Company venture arm), the founders of Venmo, and more. For additional information visit flowhub.com .