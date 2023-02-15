Global Engineered Quartz Market Factbook Report 2022: A $33.45 Billion Market by 2028 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Developments

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Engineered Quartz Market Factbook (2022 Edition) - World Market Review, Trends and Forecast Analysis Till 2028 (By Product Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Engineered Quartz Market was valued at USD 23.23 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $33.45 Billion by 2028
Increasing demand for Engineered Quartz in the residential sector, increasing public and private investment in the infrastructure sector and surging demand in the manufacturing sector driving growth in the sector.
Based on the Product Type segment, the Slabs and Blocks segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Engineered Quartz market in the year 2028.
The adoption of splash proof and dust-proof Slabs and Blocks is increasing across different regions and countries attributed to the strict government regulations regarding safe working environments. The demand for engineered quartz is rising attributed to its ability to provide better durability and resistance against chemicals, dirt, water, temperature, and pressure.
Americas region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Engineered Quartz market followed by Europe & APAC. An increase in the number of real estate, residential and commercial properties in the region is contributing towards the healthy growth of engineered quartz.
Increasing application of engineered quartz across several industries such as oil and gas, chemical, power generation, construction, automotive and others drives the demand for engineered quartz products.
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|330
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$23.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$33.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies analysed in the report include
- Caeserstone
- Cosentino
- DuPont
- Prism Johnson
- Pokarna
- Lx Hausys
- Wilsonart
- Belenco
- Quartzforms
- Stone Italiana
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Engineered Quartz Overview
1.2 Scope of Research
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics
5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Raw material Suppliers
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Distributors
5.4 End-Use Industry
6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Engineered Quartz Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis
7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 Global, Region-wise GDP Growth
8.2 Investments in Infrastructures
8.3 Manufacturing Sector
8.4 Global Construction Spending
8.5 Population Growth
9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region
9.2 Average Selling Price, By Product Type
10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies' Product Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis
11. Volumetric Analysis, Million Sq. Meter, 2018-2028
11.1 Global Engineered Quartz Market, 2018-2028 (Million Sq. Meter), CAGR (%)
11.1.1 Global Slabs and Blocks Market, 2018-2028 (Million Sq. Meter), CAGR (%)
11.1.2 Global Tiles, 2018-2028 (Million Sq. Meter), CAGR (%)
11.2 Americas Engineered Quartz Market, 2018-2028 (Million Sq. Meter), CAGR (%)
11.3 Europe Engineered Quartz Market, 2018-2028 (Million Sq. Meter), CAGR (%)
11.4 Asia Pacific Engineered Quartz Market, 2018-2028 (Million Sq. Meter), CAGR (%)
11.5 Middle East and Africa Engineered Quartz Market, 2018-2028 (Million Sq. Meter), CAGR (%)
12. Global Engineered Quartz Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR
12.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index
12.2 Global Engineered Quartz Market Dashboard
12.3 Global Engineered Quartz Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021 (USD Billion)
12.4 Global Engineered Quartz Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
12.5 Global Engineered Quartz Market Summary
13. Global Engineered Quartz Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Product Type
13.1 Global Engineered Quartz Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Product Type Snapshot
13.2 Slabs and Blocks
13.3 Tiles
14. Global Engineered Quartz Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Application
14.1 Global Engineered Quartz Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application Snapshot
14.2 Countertops
14.3 Flooring
14.4 Others
15. Global Engineered Quartz Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End User
15.1 Global Engineered Quartz Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End User Snapshot
15.2 Residential
15.3 Offices
15.4 Hotels
15.5 Others
16. Global Engineered Quartz Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region
16.1 Regional Coverage of the Study
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o48ocz-engineered?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment