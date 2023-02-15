Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Rish Ha'Ayin, ISRAEL

  • Fourth quarter revenues of $63.3 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $4.3 million
  • Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $16.7 million; non-GAAP operating loss of $9.9 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $4.3 million
  • Solid peak season; Consumables and services revenues up for the fourth quarter and full year
  • Key 2023 focus areas include returning to profitability, successfully launching Apollo, and scaling KornitX
  • Long-term growth drivers firmly intact as supply chain turmoil in the textile industry continues

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“A solid peak season drove fourth quarter growth in consumables and services revenues,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “There is no doubt that 2022 was a very difficult year for us, our customers and the global fashion and textile industry. We took decisive actions throughout the year to adjust operations to reflect market conditions and are positioning ourselves to return to sustainable, profitable growth.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “In 2023 we will focus on three key areas including: returning to profitability; successfully launching the Apollo and scaling KornitX. We believe Kornit continues to be best positioned to lead the retail supply chain transformation of the fashion and textile industry, enabling us to meaningfully scale the business and achieve our long-term financial objectives.”

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Fourth Quarter Warrants Impact

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
 2022 2021
 Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact  Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact
        
Revenue$63.3M $4.3M $87.5M $7.9M
Non-GAAP Gross Margin36.4% 4.1% 49.6% 4.1%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin(15.7%) 7.4% 5.8% 7.8%
Non-GAAP Net Margin(10.4%) 7.1% 7.3% 7.6%
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share($0.13) $0.09 $0.13 $0.16

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the full-years 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Full-Year Warrants Impact

 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2022 2021
 Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact  Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact
        
Revenue$271.5M $22.5M $322.0M $25.4M
Non-GAAP Gross Margin38.2% 4.7% 48.2% 3.8%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin(15.4%) 8.8% 9.4% 6.6%
Non-GAAP Net Margin(12.0%) 8.6% 11.2% 6.5%
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share($0.65) $0.45 $0.74 $0.52

"I am pleased to have a more active role with the Company and be part of this journey to transform the textile industry,” said Lauri Hanover, Kornit’s Chief Financial Officer. “In the fourth quarter, we started to realize benefits from the actions taken to adjust our business operations to the current market dynamics. We will continue to reallocate resources to higher ROI projects that further position the Company for sustainable, long-term, profitable growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $63.3 million, net of $4.3 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $87.5 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

  • GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $35.4 million, or ($0.71) per basic share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million, or ($0.13) per basic share, net of $0.09 per basic share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, net of $0.16 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the full-year 2022 was $271.5 million, net of $22.5 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $322.0 million, net of $25.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

  • GAAP net loss for the full-year 2022 was $79.1 million, or ($1.58) per basic share, compared to net income of $15.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the full-year 2021.

  • Non-GAAP net loss for the full-year 2022 was $32.6 million, or ($0.65) per basic share, net of $0.45 per basic share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $36.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, net of $0.52 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the full-year 2021.

First Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $47 million to $52 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between -27% to -35% of revenue. The guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin includes the impact of the non-cash expense associated with the fair value of the Company’s warrants. Prior to this period, the Company had not included such impact in its guidance and has changed its prior practice to align better with its reported metrics.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1-809-406-247. The conference confirmation code is 13735879.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13735879. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of current adverse macro-economic headwinds being caused by supply-chain delays, inflationary pressures, and rising interest rates, which have been impacting, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, and to be filed with the SEC in the coming weeks, respectively. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly and annual results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; acquisition related expenses; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; non-cash deferred tax expenses (income); and taxes attributed to tax settlement.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

In order to enable investors to compare our Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial results for the three-month and full-year periods ended December 31, 2022 presented herein with our corresponding results for prior periods, the Company has included herein reconciliation tables of our GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA covering the following additional historical periods: each quarter of the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021; and each of the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
     
  December 31, December 31,
   2022  2021
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $104,597 $611,551
Short-term bank deposit  275,033  9,168
Marketable securities  20,380  28,116
Trade receivables, net  67,360  49,797
Inventory  89,415  63,017
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  22,054  13,694
Total current assets  578,839  775,343
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS:    
Marketable securities $245,970 $149,269
Deposits and other long-term assets  5,927  856
Severance pay fund  274  357
Deferred taxes  -  9,339
Property,plant and equipment, net  60,463  45,046
Operating lease right-of-use assets  27,139  25,155
Intangible assets, net  9,890  10,063
Goodwill  29,164  25,447
Total long-term assets  378,827  265,532
     
Total assets $957,666 $1,040,875
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Trade payables $14,833 $46,448
Employees and payroll accruals  14,255  22,482
Deferred revenues and advances from customers  5,701  5,401
Operating lease liabilities  4,989  5,058
Other payables and accrued expenses  25,592  17,287
Total current liabilities  65,370  96,676
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Accrued severance pay $1,223 $1,543
Operating lease liabilities  21,035  21,900
Other long-term liabilities  1,216  1,203
Total long-term liabilities  23,474  24,646
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  868,822  919,553
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $957,666 $1,040,875
     


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
        
Revenues       
     Products$49,795  $75,955  $222,502  $282,637 
     Services 13,503   11,593   49,016   39,369 
Total revenues 63,298   87,548   271,518   322,006 
        
Cost of revenues       
      Products 29,026   34,273   125,935   132,730 
      Services 12,923   10,888   49,083   37,365 
Total cost of revenues 41,949   45,161   175,018   170,095 
        
Gross profit 21,349   42,387   96,500   151,911 
        
Operating expenses:       
Research and development, net 13,251   12,993   56,026   43,729 
Sales and marketing 16,150   18,036   71,067   58,752 
General and administrative 8,657   11,665   39,289   36,637 
Total operating expenses 38,058   42,694   166,382   139,118 
        
Operating income (loss) (16,709)  (307)  (69,882)  12,793 
        
Financial income (expenses), net 5,052   (36)  13,382   2,599 
Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefits) (11,657)  (343)  (56,500)  15,392 
        
Taxes on income (tax benefits) 23,703   (1,297)  22,565   (135)
Net income (loss) (35,360)  954   (79,065)  15,527 
        
Basic net income (loss) per share$(0.71) $0.02  $(1.58) $0.33 
        
Weighted average number of shares       
used in computing basic net       
income (loss) per share 49,913,898   47,778,868   50,104,342   47,079,358 
        
        
Diluted net income (loss) per share$(0.71) $0.02  $(1.58) $0.32 
        
Weighted average number of shares       
used in computing diluted       
net income (loss) per share 49,913,898   48,926,240   50,104,342   48,600,095 
        


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
   2022   2021     2022   2021 
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
           
Revenues$63,298  $87,548    $271,518  $322,006 
           
           
GAAP cost of revenues$41,949  $45,161    $175,018  $170,095 
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (543)  (355)    (2,185)  (1,355)
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (408)  (355)    (1,676)  (1,105)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (266)  (176)    (1,402)  (337)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3) (160)  (160)    (640)  (640)
Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (2) -   -     (663)  - 
Restructuring expenses (4) (305)  -     (701)  - 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues$40,267  $44,115    $167,751  $166,658 
           
           
GAAP gross profit$21,349  $42,387    $96,500  $151,911 
Gross profit adjustments 1,682   1,046     7,267   3,437 
Non-GAAP gross profit$23,031  $43,433    $103,767  $155,348 
           
           
GAAP operating expenses$38,058  $42,694    $166,382  $139,118 
Share-based compensation (1) (4,264)  (3,454)    (18,788)  (12,673)
Acquisition related expenses (2) -   (766)    (512)  (960)
Intangible assets amortization (3) (138)  (97)    (501)  (433)
Restructuring expenses (711)  -     (992)  - 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$32,945  $38,377    $145,589  $125,052 
           
           
GAAP Financial income, net$5,052  $(36)   $13,382  $2,599 
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 285   638     (3,123)  336 
Non-GAAP Financial income , net$5,337  $602    $10,259  $2,935 
           
           
GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit)$23,703  $(1,297)   $22,565  $(135)
Non-cash deferred tax income (expenses) (10,234)  581     (10,014)  (2,733)
Non-recurring tax payment (a) (11,485)  -     (11,485)  - 
Non-GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit)$1,984  $(716)   $1,066  $(2,868)
           
           
GAAP net income (loss)$(35,360) $954    $(79,065) $15,527 
Share-based compensation (1) 5,215   4,164     22,649   15,133 
Acquisition related expenses (2) -   766     512   960 
Intangible assets amortization (3) 564   433     2,543   1,410 
Restructuring expenses (4) 1,016   -     1,693   - 
Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (2) -   -     663   - 
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 285   638     (3,123)  336 
Non-cash deferred tax expenses (income) 10,234   (581)    10,014   2,733 
Non-recurring tax payment (a) 11,485   -     11,485   - 
Non-GAAP net income (Loss)$(6,561) $6,374    $(32,629) $36,099 
           
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share$(0.71) $0.02    $(1.58) $0.32 
           
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share$(0.13) $0.13    $(0.65) $0.74 
           
Weighted average number of shares         
           
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share 49,913,898   48,926,240     50,104,342   48,600,095 
           
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share 49,913,898   49,163,475     50,104,342   48,836,435 
           
           
(1) Share-based compensation         
 Cost of product revenues$543  $355    $2,185  $1,355 
 Cost of service revenues 408   355     1,676   1,105 
 Research and development 1,340   875     5,312   2,685 
 Sales and marketing 1,693   1,354     7,361   5,005 
 General and administrative 1,231   1,225     6,115   4,983 
  $5,215  $4,164    $22,649  $15,133 
(2) Acquisition related expenses         
 Cost of product revenues -   -     663   - 
 General and administrative$-  $766    $512  $960 
  $-  $766    $1,175  $960 
(3) Intangible assets amortization         
 Cost of product revenues$266  $176    $1,402  $337 
 Cost of service revenues 160   160     640   640 
 Sales and marketing 138   97     501   433 
  $564  $433    $2,543  $1,410 
           
(4) Restructuring expenses         
 Cost of product revenues$305  $-    $689  $- 
 Cost of service revenues -   -     12   - 
 Research and development 137   -     201   - 
 Selling and marketing 487   -     675   - 
 General and administrative 87   -     116   - 
  $1,016  $-    $1,693  $- 
           
 (a)Attributed to tax settlement with the Israeli Tax Authority


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)(Audited)
Cash flows from operating activities:       
        
Net income (loss)$(35,360) $954  $(79,065) $15,527 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 4,399   2,151   13,565   7,096 
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 4,339   7,855   22,500   25,423 
Share-based compensation 5,215   4,164   22,649   15,133 
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 373   2,899   1,820   1,279 
Realized gain on sale and redemption of marketable securities -   -   10   (32)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:       
Trade receivables, net (3,673)  69   (15,891)  1,782 
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses (2,501)  (2,281)  (8,635)  (4,134)
Inventory (2,437)  (10,314)  (29,004)  (14,079)
Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 229   608   (2,918)  211 
Deferred taxes 11,523   (198)  8,530   (2,064)
Deposits and other long term assets (1,859)  (34)  (4,251)  (110)
Trade payables (9,068)  15,265   (26,948)  12,865 
Employees and payroll accruals (2,222)  820   (7,674)  9,698 
Deferred revenues and advances from customers 107   (6,318)  (1,426)  (21,668)
Other payables and accrued expenses (8,873)  (4,831)  7,190   5,648 
Accrued severance pay, net 43   201   (237)  309 
Other long - term liabilities 330   (496)  13   760 
Loss (gain) from sale and disposal of property, plant and Equipment (142)  -   425   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (39,577)  10,514   (99,347)  53,644 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment$(5,776) $(5,055) $(18,042) $(14,477)
Investment in equity securities (193)  (351)  (820)  (351)
Acquisition of intangible assets (73)  (130)  (308)  (130)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment -   -   71   - 
Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash acquired -   -   (14,654)  (14,991)
Investment in bank deposits 85,089   231,935   (265,865)  215,636 
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities -   -   1,945   1,000 
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 6,500   4,222   27,898   13,526 
Investment in marketable securities (8,135)  (66,148)  (137,500)  (110,458)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 77,412   164,473   (407,275)  89,755 
        
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
        
Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance cost$-  $339,760  $-  $339,760 
Exercise of employee stock options 159   709   619   4,850 
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (90)  (573)  (951)  (2,235)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 69   339,896   (332)  342,375 
        
        
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37,904   514,883   (506,954)  485,774 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 66,693   96,668   611,551   125,777 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period$104,597  $611,551  $104,597  $611,551 
        
        
        
Non-cash investing and financing activities:       
        
Purchase of property and equipment on credit 1,692   2,461   1,692   2,461 
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 5,248   2,641   6,792   3,572 
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 408   4,171   7,585   5,688 


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                      
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended
 March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31,June 30, September 30,December 31,December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021   2020 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
                      
GAAP Revenues$83,293  $58,136  $66,791  $63,298  $66,123  $81,666  $86,669  $87,548  $271,518  $322,006  $193,331 
                      
GAAP Net Income (Loss) (5,197)  (19,476)  (19,032)  (35,360)  5,099   5,602   3,872   954   (79,065)  15,527   (4,783)
     Taxes on income (tax benefits) 91   (1,099)  (130)  23,703   75   821   266   (1,297)  22,565   (135)  1,552 
     Financial expenses (income) (1,799)  (4,324)  (2,207)  (5,052)  (2,065)  (351)  (219)  36   (13,382)  (2,599)  (3,498)
     Share-based compensation 5,298   5,481   6,655   5,215   3,072   3,827   4,070   4,164   22,649   15,133   10,036 
     Intangible assets amortization 419   790   770   564   304   304   369   433   2,543   1,410   812 
     Acquisition related expenses 512   -   -   -   -   -   194   766   512   960   648 
     Excess cost of product on acquired inventory -   369   294   -   -   -   -   -   663   -   - 
     Restructuring expenses -   -   677   1,016   -   -   -   -   1,693   -   - 
     Other -   -   -   -   -   -   -   -   -   -   451 
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)  (676)  (18,259)  (12,973)  (9,914)  6,485   10,203   8,552   5,056   (41,822)  30,296   5,218 
     Depreciation 2,161   2,532   2,494   3,835   1,188   1,239   1,541   1,718   11,022   5,686   3,899 
Adjusted EBITDA$1,485  $(15,727) $(10,479) $(6,079) $7,673  $11,442  $10,093  $6,774  $(30,800) $35,982  $9,117 
                      
    Warrants Impact 8,005   4,516   5,640   4,339   3,139   6,572   7,857   7,855   22,500   25,423   5,366 
Adjusted EBITDA, ex. Warrants Impact$9,490  $(11,211) $(4,839) $(1,740) $10,812  $18,014  $17,950  $14,629  $(8,300) $61,405  $14,483 