Global Smoke Detectors Strategic Business Report 2023: 11 Players Featuring Including Hochiki, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls and NEC

The global market for Smoke Detectors estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030

. Hardwired with Battery Backup, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Battery Powered segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Smoke Detectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$862.4 Million by the year 2030.



Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

