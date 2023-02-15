SATO received Great Place to Work certificate

English Finnish

SATO Corporation

Press release 15 February 2023 at 2:15 pm



SATO has received a 'Great Place to Work' certificate®. Great Place to Work certification™ is a reliable and globally respected recognition for excellent employee experience, trust based work culture, and commitment in building a good workplace. 85 % of SATO's personnel sees SATO in whole as a very good workplace. Based on the personnel input the strengths of SATO are equality, leadership, and caring for employees' wellbeing. On the other hand recognizing successes as well as including all personnel in developing SATO and in making business related decisions were some of the areas of which need more work.



"We are greatful and so happy about the results. We have persistently worked towards cultivating the culture of SATO as a workplace, and that is seen in these results. The response rate for the survey was a whopping 88 %. I'd like to thank all the answerers for taking time for this", says Johanna Koramo, Director of HR at SATO.



Great Place to Work is a global certification programme that gives companies recognition for positive and trust based corporate culture. Certification is based on Trust Index© personnel survey which scans the atmosphere of the workplace with 15 criteria. In the GPTW model a good workplace is built upon five themes: credibility, respect, fairness, team spirit, and pride. The realisation of these five themes is measured with an elaborate evaluation of workplace culture and atmosphere by Great Place to Work. The certification includes a comprehensive personnel survey as well as an audit for the corporate procedures and policies.



For more information, please contact:



SATO Corporation, Johanna Koramo, Director of Human Resources, p. +358 201 344 083, johanna.koramo@sato.fi





SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

In 2022, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 291.2 million, operating profit EUR 198.9 million and profit before taxes EUR 151.9 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi