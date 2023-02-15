The Habit Burger Grill Celebrates New Drive-Thru Restaurant Opening In Ontario, California

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today their grand opening of their second restaurant in Ontario, CA. The newest drive-thru restaurant is located at 4210 E 4th Street, Ontario, CA 91764. Its famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting Wednesday, February 22, 2023.



In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/ontario

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, February 18 th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, February 20 th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, February 21th): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



“The Habit Burger Grill has been our family favorite for years, so to open Ontario’s second restaurant is a dream come true,” said The Habit Burger Grill franchisee, Aharon Aminpour. “We’re so eager to serve up The Habit’s famous Charburgers, distinctive sandwiches, delicious sides, popular shakes, and more, to the community in Ontario.”

The Ontario restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

“The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara in 1969, and since then, we’ve grown to nearly 350 different locations worldwide but it’s always so wonderful to add a new California location. This time, we’re expanding in the bustling and energetic city of Ontario,” said Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "We’re excited to give local Ontario guests another location to call their own and show them our love of and dedication to the craft.”

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 9:00pm.

Drive-Thru hours are Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 10:00pm.



About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” and featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023.” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, five in China and seven in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

