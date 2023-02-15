Global Lateral Flow Assay Market to Touch Valuation of US$ 14,819.4 Million by 2031 – Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for rapid and efficient diagnostic solutions, the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and the growing investment in research and development activities. Furthermore, the increasing globalization and the ease of spread of infectious diseases are driving the growth of the lateral flow assay market globally.

The global market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for rapid and reliable testing solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major catalyst for the growth of the market, as it has heightened the need for large-scale testing across various healthcare facilities. According to Astute Analytica, the global Lateral flow assay market is segmented based on products and services, indication, technique, end-user, and distribution channel.

In terms of products and services, the LFA kits segment holds the highest market share, due to its quick and easy administration. The infectious diseases segment holds the highest market share in the indication category, as the demand for rapid testing solutions has risen with the occurrence of COVID-19. The sandwich assays segment holds the highest market share in terms of technique, but the multiplex detection assays segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Hospitals and clinics are the largest end-users in the market, as the need for rapid testing of infectious diseases, especially COVID-19, has increased. The hospital pharmacies segment holds the highest market share in the distribution channel, but the e-commerce segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Infectious Disease Detection to Drive Over 70% of the Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Revenue

The lateral flow assay (LFA) market has been experiencing a surge in demand due to its cost-effectiveness, user-friendly nature, speedy format, and ability to identify various infectious diseases. The increasing aging population and the growing need for point-of-care (POC) testing and home diagnostic kits are also major factors driving the market.

The prevalence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and HIV, worldwide is a significant contributor to the growth of the LFA market. The increasing number of senior citizens, who require timely and accurate diagnoses, and the growing popularity of home diagnostic kits are also key drivers. The introduction of innovative technologies, such as digital LFAs, is creating new growth opportunities for the market.

The advancement in LFA technology has further propelled the lateral flow assay market's growth. The development of more specific and sensitive detection technologies, such as quantum dot-based fluorescent LFAs, and the integration of smartphone-based readers to interpret results have improved the overall performance of LFAs. The miniaturization of these assays, enabling their integration into a single device, has made them even more portable and convenient.

Investment in R&D activities to develop novel LFAs for various applications is another key factor driving the market. LFAs are being designed for the detection of a wide range of diseases, including respiratory illnesses, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. The development of multiplex LFAs, which can detect multiple targets at once, is also providing a boost to the market.

Global Lateral Flow Assay Market to Reach New Heights with Sandwich Assays Contributing Over 47% of the Total Revenue

The global lateral flow assay (LFA) market is expected to see substantial growth, with sandwich assays projected to generate over 47% of the total revenue. This growth can be attributed to the high accuracy and specificity of sandwich assays in detecting target analytes, making them a preferred choice for various applications, such as disease diagnosis, food safety testing, and environmental monitoring. The increasing demand for POC testing and home diagnostic kits, as well as the growing aging population, are also contributing to the growth of the LFA market and the dominance of sandwich assays within it. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory with continued advancements in technology and increased investment in R&D activities.

Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Dominance: Top 5 Players to Generate Over 60% of the Total Revenue in 2022

The global lateral flow assay market is highly consolidated with the top 5 players generating 60% of the total market revenue in 2022. The high concentration of market share in the hands of a few players highlights the intense competition in the market. These top players are constantly engaged in strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and product innovations to maintain their dominant position in the market.

For instance, in 2022, one of the leading players in the market, Abbott Laboratories, announced the launch of a new lateral flow assay for the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen. This new product launch has reinforced the company's position in the market and also expanded its product portfolio.

Another leading player in the lateral flow assay market, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, has also made significant investments in research & development to bring new and innovative products to the market. The company has a strong presence in the infectious diseases segment, which is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The high competitiveness of the lateral flow assay market can also be attributed to the presence of numerous regional and local players who are constantly working to expand their market share. These players are engaged in price competition, which is leading to a decline in product prices and making lateral flow assays more accessible to a larger population.

Abbots to Contribute More than 15% to Global Lateral Flow Assay Market

According to a recent study from Astute Analytica, Abbott holds over 15% of the global lateral flow assay market revenue. This is due to the fact that Abbott has a long-standing presence in the healthcare industry, with their expertise in diagnostics and services. Their portfolio includes products such as rapid, point-of-care tests, immunoassays, and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), among others.

Abbott’s lateral flow assay offerings are expansive, ranging from pregnancy tests and ovulation tests to infectious disease and cancer detection kits. In addition, their tests are highly reliable and accurate. Furthermore, the company’s commitment to creating innovative technologies has enabled it to stay one step ahead of its competitors. For example, Abbott has developed tests for SARS-CoV-2, which are being used for COVID-19 detection.

In the coming years, Abbott’s strong foothold in the lateral flow assay market is likely to be further strengthened. This is due to the increasing demand for point-of-care testing and the growing need for rapid results. As the market continues to expand, Abbott is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities, such as the recent surge in demand for COVID-19 tests. Moreover, the company’s ongoing investment in research and development will ensure it remains a leader in this market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux S.A

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

Other Prominent Players

