Silver Hammer Mining Appoints Peter A. Ball as President & CEO and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Peter A. Ball as President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Ball replaces Interim President and CEO, Warwick Smith, who will stay on as an Advisor to the Company.



“We are very pleased to welcome Peter, who has more than three decades of capital markets and corporate leadership experience in the minerals sector, including several senior executive positions where he successfully led or co-led precious metals focused exploration and development companies through key phases of growth,” stated outgoing Interim President and CEO, Warwick Smith.

“Silver Hammer is a uniquely positioned, tightly held, and well-structured company that controls a solid portfolio of precious metal assets in two of the key silver mineral districts in the United States – Idaho and Nevada. As we know, there is no better place to make a discovery than in the shadow of a headframe and Silver Hammer controls multiple past-producing silver-gold projects that are drill ready with each providing an excellent opportunity to create significant shareholder value as we advance the portfolio,” stated President and CEO, Peter A. Ball. “I am excited to join the executive team at Silver Hammer and work closely with the technical team and Board of Directors to create value for the shareholders through the drill bit and future accretive acquisitions.”

Mr. Ball brings a progressive track-record of proven leadership experience covering more than thirty years in mining and finance. He has demonstrated competencies on an international level holding various senior management roles with precious and base metals companies, including in mine engineering, capital markets and marketing. Mr. Ball began his career in the late 1980s working as a mining engineer and since the 1990s, has held various management and senior executive and corporate roles for numerous companies, including most recently Noram Lithium. Mr. Ball has led and assisted in raising over $250 million in capital in the resource sector, is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, Georgian Business College, UBC’s Canadian Securities Course and a member of CIMM. Mr. Ball is also an independent director of Big Gold Inc. (BG:CSE).

In connection with the appointment, Mr. Ball was granted stock options (“Options”) to purchase up to 750,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.24 per share exercisable as of February 15, 2023.

Additionally, in accordance with the Company's Option plan, Silver Hammer also announces the grant of 1,000,000 Options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.24 per common share.

All Options are subject to the terms of the Company’s Option plan and applicable securities law hold periods.

