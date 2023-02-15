Regenerative Blowers Market revenue to reach $1,393.21 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The regenerative blowers market is predicted to register a valuation of US$ 941.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to rise to US$ 1,393.21 million by 2033. The market is projected at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.



The growing demand for removing dust, cleaning the floor, and low-maintenance devices drive market growth. Food & beverage manufacturers are increasing the demand for regenerative blowers for drying food products. Consumers’ changing food habits, including a preference for ready-to-eat and preserved foods, are increasing the demand for regenerative blowers to store food safely.

Adopting regenerative blowers for dental vacuum and evacuation in the healthcare sector is propelling the market growth. The increasing demand for wastewater treatment and the lack of water resources increase the sales of regenerative blowers. Government initiatives, projects, huge investments, advanced technologies, and research & development activities are bolstering the market size.

Automobile manufacturers are opting for regenerative blowers to provide a huge force to motor shafts. The rising demand for energy-efficient equipment and manufacturing technologies is advancing the market size. The end-user industries such as oil & gas, aquaculture, food & beverages, and medical & healthcare are uplifting the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 1,393.21 million by 2033. With an expected CAGR of 4.0%, the global market is set to rise from 2023 to 2033.

The Asia Pacific regenerative blowers market is anticipated to secure a maximum share through 2033.

In the historical period, the market secured a CAGR of 3.5% between 2017 and 2022.

In the historical period, the market captured US$ 909.37 million between 2017 and 2022.

The aquaculture segment is expected to secure a growth rate of 2.5% by 2033.

Who is Winning?

The key players are playing a crucial role by investing huge amounts in research & development activities in the global market. The players are innovating unique and advanced products as per end-user demand. These players focus on developing new regenerative blowers with better quality by adopting various marketing tactics and deep analysis.

Prominent vendors are opening several manufacturing plants all around the globe due to increasing consumer requirements. The marketing strategies adopted by key players are collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and product launches.

Other Key Players in the Regenerative Blowers Market are:

Busch LLC

Ametek Inc.

Hitachi Limited

Gardner Denver

KNB Corporation

Busch SE

Elektron Airsystems GmbH

Atlas Copco

Aerzen

Ingersoll Rand

Xylem

Kaeser Kompressoren

Air Control Industries

Eurus Blowers

Everest Blowers Pvt. Ltd.

ZCJSC

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co. Ltd.

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Manvac Technik Limited

Turbo Blower Manufacturer



Recent Developments in the Market are:

In January 2020, Xylem announced its new technology product launch for wastewater, water, and energy in Singapore. The main aim behind this launch is to expand the business on the treatment and distribution of water.

In 2019, Busch Vacuum Solutions acquired Jennings Associates Inc. to upsurge its portfolio to provide better services to its customers in the Eastern Central Region.

Regenerative Blowers Market by Category

By Stage:

Single-stage

Three-stage

Two-stage



By End User:

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages

Chemical

Medical & Healthcare

Aquaculture

Industrial

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

