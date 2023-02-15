Nayax and TIBA Parking Systems Partner to Provide Electric Vehicle (EV) Drivers with a Convenient and Complete Charging Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that EV Meter, an innovative electric vehicle charging research and development business, powered by Nayax, is partnering with TIBA, a dominant leader in the parking solutions industry. The project aims at providing EV drivers with a convenient and complete EV charging and payment solutions, initially in the United States, and then globally in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. TIBA has been using Nayax’s payment solutions in its parking lots in Israel since 2021 and will solidify its position in the parking industry by adding EV Meter’s EV charging solutions to its offering.

EV Meter and TIBA will offer a seamless customer experience where drivers can use open loop payment systems to pay for their charging in one transaction. It will also offer the parking operator special tools to increase their charging stations availability.

TIBA was acquired by the Italian, Bologna-based FAAC Technologies in 2021, thus becoming a brand of its Parking Business Unit, HUB. The EV Meter solution with Nayax adds onto the portfolio of strategic partnerships for the BU, catering to a wider audience of operators and drivers; further to its launch in the USA, the solution will be distributed across the European market through the HUB Parking Technology brand.

EV Meter is a one-stop-shop that offers a smart charging management platform, universal charging stations, and a built-in open payment solution. With EV Meter’s full, white-labeled solution, TIBA will improve the EV drivers’ experience and provide parking lot operators with a way to scale their business.

EV Meter’s solution includes residential and public charging stations, an OCPP agnostic management platform, and a full payment solution. These solutions enable operators to easily monitor their electrical network and charging stations 24/7, optimize energy usage, and accept and process over 80 different payment methods in 40 currencies. “Welcoming Nayax and its EV Meter solution among our trustworthy partners expands the reach of advanced services for our valued TIBA and HUB customers across the globe, meeting their unique needs,” says Luca Cervato, Parking BU Director at FAAC Technologies. “We take special pride in our sales organizations as well as our worldwide Value-Added Resellers network and their distinctive ability to quickly deploy this technology in a way that is simply Local Everywhere. We have high confidence in this strategic partnership strongly supported by our Israeli GM Ilan Lev for the success of our Parking and Revenue Control Systems Business.”

“TIBA implements a GTM strategy through their extraordinary Value-Added Resellers network that it has built over the years,” says Omer Bubis, EV Meter’s General Manager. “This same network will reach out to thousands of parking lot operators in the USA to offer them EV Meter’s charging technologies for electric vehicles that meet their needs and challenges. We view TIBA and its VAR network as a strategic partner and will work together to support the automotive industry’s electric revolution.”

About EV Meter

EV Meter, powered by Nayax, is an innovative EV charging technologies company that develops OCPP hardware agnostic management platforms. EV Meter also offers payment, billing, and clearing services (Merchant of Record) powered by Nayax in over 80 countries and over 40 currencies. By adapting to very complex environments and implementing their technologies in those environments, EV Meter is making the world a more EV-friendly place. www.evmeter.com

About TIBA

TIBA Parking Systems, a company of FAAC Technologies is a preeminent leader of solutions for the parking and mobility industry. With the most advanced and flexible systems, TIBA products are scalable, reliable, and user-friendly. TIBA is committed to an “Engaged Parking Experience” through a focus on superior products, providing the industry’s most configurable solutions, and delivering a first-rate customer success partnership. TIBA’s flexible cloud architecture enables parking operators to leverage technology and market trends and unlock new revenue opportunities. TIBA serves parking operators and owners both directly and through an extensive network of value-added resellers. Visit http://www.tibaparking.com/ to learn more.

About FAAC Technologies

FAAC Technologies is one of the leading international players in the access automation and control business in both the residential and industrial sectors. The executive headquarters, the technological and managerial heart are located in Bologna, in Italy, but the group boasts a huge presence abroad, where it develops most of its business with both production sites and commercial premises. Established in Bologna in 1965 thanks to the forward-thinking intuition of its founder Giuseppe Manini, FAAC Technologies is today an international group led by a consolidated and highly motivated management team, which operates through 53 legal entities present in 29 countries distributed across 5 continents, and over 3,600 employees.

About Nayax

Nayax (Nasdaq & TASE: NYAX) is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to improve retailers' revenue and operational efficiency. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. With global experience in serving the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple verticals. Today, Nayax’s worldwide influence is reflected in its listing on both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and on Nasdaq, in addition to its 9 global offices with 800 employees. Nayax has connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's vision is to redefine commerce to benefit communities around the world. Please visit www.nayax.com to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the Nasdaq listing, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Nayax Public Relations Contact:

Courtney Tolbert

5W PR

ctolbert@5wpr.com

Nayax Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

ir@nayax.com