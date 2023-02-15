New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241858/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the erythropoietin (EPO) market are Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Group, Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Celltrion Inc and LG Life Sciences Ltd.



The global erythropoietin (EPO) market is expected to grow from $12.45 billion in 2021 to $13.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The erythropoietin (EPO) market is expected to reach $21.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.



The erythropoitin market consists of sales of epoetin, darbepoetin, and methoxy polyethylene glycol-epoetin beta.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Erythropoietin (EPO) refers to refers to a glycoprotein hormone that naturally induces the generation of red blood cells and is produced by the kidney’s peritubular cells.Red blood cell scarcity, or anaemia, is treated with it.



Weakness, weariness, and shortness of breath are signs of anaemia because red blood cells deliver oxygen to the tissues and organs.



The main types of products in erythropoietin are epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa, and others.Epoetin alfa is a recombinant DNA-derived human erythropoietin generated in cell culture.



The different drug classes include biologics, and biosimilar and are used in cancer, hematology, renal diseases, neurology, and others.



North America was the largest region in the erythropoietin (EPO) market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the erythropoietin (EPO) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases is anticipated to propel the demand for the erythropoietin market over the coming years.The growing cases of chronic kidney disease require erythropoietin administration, which is used to make red blood cells to improve immunity.



For instance, in March 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report published on chronic kidney disease in the United States, 15% of the adults in the USA, or 37 million people are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD).CKD is more common in people aged 65 or older (38%) than in people aged 45-64 years (13%) and 18-44 years (7%).



Chronic kidney diseases lead to an anemic condition which in turn increases the demand for erythropoietin to curb the condition, thereby driving the revenues for the market.



Stringent regulations imposed on the production and sales of erythropoietin drugs are predicted to hinder the growth of the erythropoietin market over the forecast period. For instance, in European Community (EC), technologically advanced medicinal products manufactured using a biotechnological process such as recombinant DNA technology should comply with marketing authorization (MA) under provisions of Regulation (EC) No. 726/04 issued by EC. The regulatory policy for biosimilars is complex and in Europe is mainly governed by guidelines issued by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA). In addition to this, recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO) must fulfill additional product-class specific guidelines apart from regulations on quality, clinical, and non-clinical issues developed by the EMEA.



The countries covered in the erythropoietin (EPO) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



