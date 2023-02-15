Worldwide Server Market Forecasts Report 2022-2023 & 2026 Featuring Alibaba, Amazon, AMD, Apple, AWS, Google, Huawei, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, & Tencen

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Server Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global server shipment volume is anticipated to have reached 13.6 million units in 2022, up 5.2% year-on-year.

The report finds that global server shipment volume grew 4.5% year-on-year in 2021, reaching nearly 13 million units. Based on the analyst's findings, the continued demand for data centers by U.S. and Chinese brands has bolstered global server shipments in 2022.

This report provides server shipment volume forecasts from 2023 to 2026 and server quarterly performance from 1Q 2021 to 4Q 2022; server shipment volume by region and by CPU architecture with analyst insights.

List of Topics Covered:

Shipment volume forecasts of the global server industry over the period 2023-2026

Server shipments by region and by CPU architecture

Analyst insight on the latest industrial developments

The content of this report includes primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese server makers.

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2018 - 2026

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 1Q 2021 - 4Q 2022

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2018 - 2022

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2018 - 2022

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2018 - 2022

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2018 - 2022

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alibaba

Amazon

AMD

Apple

AWS

Google

Huawei

Intel

Meta

Microsoft

Tencen

