Worldwide Server Market Forecasts Report 2022-2023 & 2026 Featuring Alibaba, Amazon, AMD, Apple, AWS, Google, Huawei, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, & Tencen

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Server Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global server shipment volume is anticipated to have reached 13.6 million units in 2022, up 5.2% year-on-year.
The report finds that global server shipment volume grew 4.5% year-on-year in 2021, reaching nearly 13 million units. Based on the analyst's findings, the continued demand for data centers by U.S. and Chinese brands has bolstered global server shipments in 2022.
This report provides server shipment volume forecasts from 2023 to 2026 and server quarterly performance from 1Q 2021 to 4Q 2022; server shipment volume by region and by CPU architecture with analyst insights.
List of Topics Covered:
- Shipment volume forecasts of the global server industry over the period 2023-2026
- Server shipments by region and by CPU architecture
- Analyst insight on the latest industrial developments
- The content of this report includes primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese server makers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2018 - 2026
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 1Q 2021 - 4Q 2022
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2018 - 2022
- Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2018 - 2022
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2018 - 2022
- Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2018 - 2022
- Intelligence Insight
- Research Scope & Definitions
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- AMD
- Apple
- AWS
- Huawei
- Intel
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Tencen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awi1w6-server?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.