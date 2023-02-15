New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Lifting Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032453/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Patient Lifting Equipment estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$704.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Floor-Based Lifts segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $353.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Patient Lifting Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$353.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$430.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$268 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Arjo

- DJO global

- Drive DeVilbiss healthcare

- ETAC

- GF Health Products

- Guldmann

- Handicare

- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

- Invacare

- Joerns Healthcare

- Medline Industries

- Prism Medical UK





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032453/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Patient Lifting Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elderly Care facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Elderly Care facilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Elderly Care facilities

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Care Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Home Care Settings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Home Care Settings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Patient Lifting Equipment Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 18-Year Perspective for Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floor-Based Lifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Floor-Based Lifts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 18-Year Perspective for Floor-Based Lifts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Overhead / Ceiling Lifts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 18-Year Perspective for Overhead / Ceiling

Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for St&

Up & Raising Lifts / Aids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for St& Up & Raising Lifts /

Aids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 18-Year Perspective for St& Up & Raising Lifts/

Aids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gantry Lifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Gantry Lifts by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 18-Year Perspective for Gantry Lifts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bath

Patient Lifters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Bath Patient Lifters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 18-Year Perspective for Bath Patient Lifters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Patient Lifting Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up &

Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment by

Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling

Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath

Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities,

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment by

End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elderly

Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care

Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up &

Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead /

Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts,

Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities,

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home

Care Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Patient Lifting Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up &

Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead /

Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts,

Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities,

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home

Care Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Patient Lifting Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up &

Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead /

Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts,

Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities,

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home

Care Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Patient Lifting Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up &

Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead /

Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts,

Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities,

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home

Care Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Patient Lifting Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up &

Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead /

Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts,

Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities,

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home

Care Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Patient Lifting Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up &

Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead /

Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts,

Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities,

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home

Care Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up &

Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead /

Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts,

Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities,

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home

Care Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Patient Lifting Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts,

Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising

Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment by

Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling

Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath

Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment by

End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elderly

Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care

Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up &

Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead /

Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts,

Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities,

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home

Care Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st&

Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up &

Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by Product Type - Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts,

Overhead / Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry

Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead /

Ceiling Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts,

Bath Patient Lifters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Lifting Equipment by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities,

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home Care Settings - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Patient Lifting Equipment

by End-Use - Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals

and Home Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Patient Lifting

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elderly Care facilities, Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Home

Care Settings for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Patient Lifting Equipment by Product Type -

Powered Sit-to-st& Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Overhead / Ceiling

Lifts, St& Up & Raising Lifts / Aids, Gantry Lifts, Bath



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032453/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________