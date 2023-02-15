New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241856/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the biosimilar interleukins market are MabPharm, Gedeon Richter, Bio-Thera Solutions, Sorrento Therapeutics/MabTech, and Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical.



The global biosimilar interleukins market is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $2.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The biosimilar interleukins market is expected to reach $7.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 39.1%.



The biosimilar interleukins market consists of sales of mabPharm, gedeon richter, and bio-thera solutions.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Biosimilar interleukins is defined as a biosimilar produced by the body’s leukocytes (white blood cells).Immune reactions are controlled by interleukins.



Laboratory-produced interleukins are utilised as biological response modifiers to strengthen the immune system in cancer treatment.



The different types of biosimilar interleukins are IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6, and others.Interleukin 17 is a pro-inflammatory cystine knot cytokine family.



In response to IL-23 stimulation, they are produced by a subset of T helper cells known as T helper 17 cells. The different applications include psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and others and are distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, clinics, and research institutes.



The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to boost the growth of the interleukin biosimilars market in the forecast period.Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune cells cannot distinguish healthy cells from potentially dangerous antibodies.



Biologic drugs such as anti-interleukin antibodies have shown significant clinical benefits in regulating the cells, and in directing proliferation, activation, and migration of the cells.According to the Johns Hopkins University report published in 2021, autoimmune illnesses impacted around 3% of the population in the United States, or about 10 million individuals.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is increasing the demand for the biosimilar interleukins market and is expected to drive the growth of the market.



The regulatory framework around the approval of interleukin biosimilars hampers the growth of the market.Biosimilars are manufactured with changes in the manufacturing process impacting the physicochemical and functional properties of a biological drug and it is impractical to create an exact copy of the biological drug.



This compels the manufacturers to demonstrate biosimilarity between interleukin biosimilar and the biologic drug to prove that there are no clinically meaningful differences. This calls for extensive comparative analytical, nonclinical, and clinical assessments to get approval from the medical authorities, thereby, increasing the cost of the approval process and restraining the growth of the market.



In January 2020, Sanofi, a France-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Synthorx, Inc. for $2.5 billion. This acquisition enhances Sanofi’s position as an emerging leader in the area of oncology and immunology. Synthorx, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing interleukins for people suffering from cancer and autoimmune disorders.



The regions covered in the biosimilar interleukins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the biosimilar interleukins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



