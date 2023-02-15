UTE organizes an International Seminar on Human Rights in Ecuador

The topic to be addressed will be the role of international human rights protection organizations and the legal value of their pronouncements for Ecuador.





The academic event will take place today, February 15, in the city of Quito (Ecuador) from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.



QUITO, Ecuador, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the role of international human rights protection organizations and what is the legal value of their pronouncements for Ecuador? The answers to these questions will be analyzed academically in the International Seminar organized by UTE University, through its Faculty of Law and Social Sciences.

The meeting is scheduled for today, February 15, 2023, at the Swissotel (av. 12 de Octubre 1820) in the city of Quito (Ecuador) between 08:30 and 14:00 hours (local time). Lawyers, judges, law students, public servants, policymakers and the general public can attend by registering through the www.seminariopidh2023.ec website. The event is free.

After the welcoming words of the rector of the UTE University, Ricardo Hidalgo Ottolenghi, there will be three keynote speeches. In the first, Víctor Rodríguez Rescia, president of the Center for Civil and Political Rights (Geneva) and former member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee, will address the linkarity of the decisions of human rights protection organizations, specifically within the framework of the Universal Human Rights System.

Next, Silvia Serrano Guzmán, co-director of the Health and Human Rights Initiative at Georgetown University (USA) and former coordinator of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), will analyze the same issue in the Americas, in her keynote speech on binding decisions of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

The third keynote speech will be given by Fabián Omar Salvioli, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-repetition. Dr. Salvioli is also former president of the United Nations Human Rights Committee, professor in this same field and director of the Institute and the Master's Degree in Human Rights at the National University of La Plata (Argentina). This conference will focus on his studies on the legal value of the pronouncements of international human rights bodies, both in the Universal System and in regional protection systems, and which were reflected in depth in the last work of the lecturer, called "The Age of Reason".

After this approach from the international perspective, a thematic panel will be held on the approach from domestic law to the pronouncements of international bodies for the protection of human rights, with the participation of four prominent jurists: Ramiro Ávila Santamaría, former judge of the Constitutional Court of Ecuador; María de Lourdes Miranda, coordinator of the Master's Degree in Human Rights, Interculturality and Gender at UTE University; Adriana Orocú Chavarría, president of the Latin American Federation of Magistrates; and Danilo Caicedo, director of the School of Judicial Function. The moderator will be Rina Pazos, dean of the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences of the UTE. The purpose of this panel is to analyze how national legal systems, particularly Ecuadorian and others in the region, receive the decisions of international human rights protection bodies and their implications for the guarantee of rights.

With the aim of giving continuity to the reflection and analysis on the theme of the event, the Observatory on Mechanisms for Compliance with Resolutions of Human Rights Bodies, promoted by the International Institute of Social Responsibility and Human Rights (IIRESODH), will be presented. Finally, UTE University will grant doctors Fabián Salvioli and Víctor Rodríguez the appointment as ad honorem professors of UTE University, for their important academic and professional contributions to the consolidation of the protection of human rights in the world.