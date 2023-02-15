Intravenous IV Fluid Bags Market is Anticipated to Surpass a Revenue of USD 3.49 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 10.86% During 2022-2028; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Market Growth – SkyQuest

Westford USA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America region remains dominant in the global intravenous IV fluid bags market . The main purpose of intravenous fluid bags is to administer drugs intravenously. The use of intravenous fluid bags is increasing due to the development of chronic diseases in the region. The factors propelling the market growth are the widespread accessibility of cutting-edge supply chain solutions and the affordability of disposable intravenous fluid bags due to the effective and affordable costs of medical equipment and devices in the region.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that more than half (51.8%) of adults in the US had at least one of the ten diagnosed chronic conditions (cancer, diabetes, hepatitis, hypertension, stroke, weak or failing kidneys, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic coronary heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and 27.2% of US adults had multiple chronic conditions.

IV fluids are precisely prepared solutions that are infused into a vein in order to relieve or mitigate dehydration. They are given to individuals of all ages who are ill, injured, or at risk of dehydration due to physical exertion or heat, as well as those undergoing surgery. When patients are unable to eat, intravenous IV fluid bags are used to provide medications or nutrients, regulate blood pressure, and prevent dehydration.

Prominent Players in Intravenous IV Fluid Bags Market

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Baxter (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd. (Switzerland)

JW Life Science (South Korea)

Amanta Healthcare (India)

ICU Medical Inc. (US)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

Nipro

Terumo

Qosina Corporation

Minigrip

Medline Industries

Polycine

Alfa Laboratories

Macopharma

Fresenius

Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Segment to Witness Fastest Market Growth Owing to Growing Incidences of Gastrointestinal Conditions

The total parenteral nutrition (TPN) segment had the highest revenue share in 2021 with a 66.0% sales share. Additionally, it is anticipated that this market category would have the fastest CAGR over the course of the projection year. This is due to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases including Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease (CD), which prevent patients from absorbing vital nutrients; as a result, these nutrients must be given intravenously. SkyQuest found during research that approximately 1.1 million Americans suffer from ulcerative colitis (UC). The prevalence rate is 36-100 instances per 100,000 people, with an annual incidence of 10.5–11 cases per 100,000 people.

The intravenous IV fluid bags market in North America region is predicted to gain the highest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in the senior population, and the rising penetration of influenza and coronavirus in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for plasma and platelets transfusion from one person to another to cure flu and various insect infections is anticipated to drive market growth.

Single-Dose Amino Acid Solutions Segment to Lead the Market Growth Owing to Rising Need for Protein Supplements

Sales of single-dose amino acid solutions accounted for the greatest revenue share (31.5%) in 2021 and is estimated to secure significant market revenue during the forecast period. When the patient's metabolic needs for protein are markedly enhanced as a result of severe burns, the gastrointestinal system is destroyed, and the alimentary tract cannot be used in such cases, the individual is given a single-dose amino acid solution. Further, the rising need for protein supplements among various hospital patients is anticipated to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

In addition to this, the intravenous IV fluid bags market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to gain significant market share by growing at the quickest CAGR during the forecast period. The high rate of growth in this region can be attributed to the large amounts of money spent on research by both public and private organizations, as well as to technological developments and an increase in collaborations between various stakeholder groups, including academic institutions and the medical industry. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases brought on by poor eating habits and the rising demand for cost-effective treatments are additional significant factors that are projected to fuel market growth in the region.

The most recent research from SkyQuest on the intravenous IV fluid bags market provides insight into the industry‘s most recent advancements and potential growth areas. The market is segmented in the study according to a number of criteria, including target market, fluid type, and nutrients. Additionally, the report contains market forecasts for countries, regions, and the world from 2022 to 2028.

Key Developments in the Intravenous IV Fluid Bags Market

Critical care wards in England were entirely occupied in January 2021. Nutritional management is one of the most important aspects of managing these individuals. The need for intravenous (IV) fluids has increased as a result of the fact that many patients, particularly the senior population, are placed on ventilators and are unable to swallow food.

Soon, trainee nurses at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) will be able to deliver intravenous (IV) fluids without guesswork thanks to a new automated platform. The system will assess how well nurses can use a needle and interact with patients. It consists of a sensor-equipped glove, an avatar of a patient, and a 3D-printed hand with a human-like texture.

The Chicago-based IV Solution & Ketamine Centers has published patient testimonials describing how intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy helped them recover from a range of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), stress, melancholy, and other mental diseases. You can watch these videos on their YouTube account. They are one of the first and top clinics to provide intravenous medical treatments for a variety of conditions, including bipolar illness, arthritis, migraines, PTSD, anxiety, and more.

Key Questions Answered in the Intravenous IV Fluid Bags Market Research Report

Which region's investment opportunities are expected to yield high returns for market participants?

What is the market's projected growth rate, and how much is the market valued?

Who are the current market leaders, and what are their revenue figures?

What are the upcoming global events and trends expected to impact the market?

