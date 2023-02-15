Communication Platform-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2023: Emergence of Cloud-Based Solutions Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communication Platform-As-A-Service Market, By End - User Vertical, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Communication Platform as a Service allows businesses to bridge their communications between customers and employees, facilitating seamless integration of next generation communications technologies.

This type of platform can be used to connect with customers across various channels, including social media. For example, a company can set up a messaging service to engage customers and provide customer support. By building a customer-centric application, the company can improve its overall sales. CPaaS can also be useful for companies that want to expand globally.



CPaaS platforms typically include voice APIs, SMS APIs, and analytics APIs. They provide the foundation for a variety of customer-facing applications, including marketing automation and CRM. Some CPaaS offerings even allow for automated outbound calling.



Market Dynamics:



The global communication platform as a service (CPaaS) market is anticipated to witness strong growth over the forecast period. The growth of this market is due to the emergence of cloud-based solutions. These solutions enable users to store and access data in the cloud without paying for a costly infrastructure. Thus, cost efficiency is another major factor driving the market.



However, factors like stringent government regulations and concerns regarding data privacy are expected to hamper growth of the global communication platform as a service (CPaaS) market over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global communication platform- as-a-service (CPaaS) market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global communication platform- as-a-service (CPaaS) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include EnableX.io (VCLOUDX PTE. LTD), Twilio Inc., Infobip Ltd., Vonage Holdings Corp, M800 Limited, MessageBird BV, Iotum Inc., Plivo Inc., Voxbone SA, Snich AB, Telestax, Voximplant (Zingaya Inc.), Mitel Networks Corporation, 8x8 Inc., AT&T Inc., Voxvalley Technologies, Avaya Inc., Bandwidth Inc. (Bandwidth.com), Wazo Communication Inc., and IntelePeer Cloud Communications

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global communication platform- as-a-service (CPaaS) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Communication Platform-As-A-Service (CPaaS) Market By End- User Vertical:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Other End-user Verticals

Global Communication Platform-As-A-Service (CPaaS) Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

EnableX.io (VCLOUDX PTE. LTD)

Twilio Inc.

Infobip Ltd.

Vonage Holdings Corp.

M800 Limited

MessageBird BV

Iotum Inc.

Plivo Inc.

Voxbone SA

Snich AB

Telestax

Voximplant (Zingaya Inc.)

Mitel Networks Corporation, 8x8 Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Voxvalley Technologies

Avaya Inc.

Bandwidth Inc. (Bandwidth.com)

Wazo Communication Inc.

IntelePeer Cloud Communications

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5960 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56934.36 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in shift of organizations from traditional and adjacent models

Rise in demand for omnichannel marketing

Restraints

Security concerns related use of CPaaS

Government regulations regarding data usage

Opportunities

Increasing technological developments such as lightweight and context-based transaction deployments

4. Global Communication Platform-As-A-Service (CPaaS) Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Communication Platform-As-A-Service (CPaaS) Market , By End-User Vertical, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Communication Platform-As-A-Service (CPaaS) Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Section





