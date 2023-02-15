New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hot Tobacco Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284495/?utm_source=GNW

The global hot tobacco market will grow from $7.86 billion in 2022 to $8.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The hot tobacco market is expected to grow from $9.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%.



The hot tobacco market consists of sales of Heat not Burn (HNB) tobacco, infused/hybrid Heat not Burn (HNB) tobacco devices, Heat not Burn (HNB) tobacco consumables, Heat not Burn (HNB) tobacco sticks, and Heat not Burn (HNB) tobacco capsules & cartridges.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hot tobacco is also known as heated tobacco or heat-not-burn tobacco or hybrid tobacco.Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs) produce aerosols containing nicotine and other chemicals, which are inhaled by users through the mouth.



These use specific tobacco products to be heated at temperatures below combustion levels. Hot tobacco products release flavors with nicotine and allow the user to enjoy tobacco without combustion.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hot tobacco market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the hot tobacco market.



The regions covered in the hot tobacco market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products are HNB tobacco devices, direct/indirect heating HNB tobacco, infused/hybrid HNB tobacco devices, HNB tobacco consumables, HNB tobacco sticks, and HNB tobacco capsules & cartridges.HNB tobacco devices release nicotine-containing, tobacco-flavored vapour without generating the hallmarks of combustion: fire, smoke, and ash.



The various types of hot tobacco into devices, capsules, and vaporizers. The products are distributed through retail stores and online websites.



The approvals by the government bodies are anticipated to drive the demand for the hot tobacco products market during the period. For instance, in July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, authorized Philip Morris International (PMI) to market its IQOS Tobacco Heating System as a modified risk tobacco product. The IQOS is a heated tobacco stick often known as "HeatSticks" and "HEETS," which are sold in packs, resemble miniature cigarettes, and are produced from pulverized tobacco leaves. Additionally, Philip Morris International (PMI) claims IQOS to reduce a person’s exposure to harmful chemicals. Thus, easy government approvals coupled with a reduced risk of smoking are projected to drive the demand for hot tobacco products over the forecast period.



The increasing popularity of e-cigarettes is projected to limit the growth of the hot tobacco market.E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices and are considered less harmful as they do not contain tobacco.



These devices vaporise liquid that contains nicotine to imitate conventional smoking.For instance, the demand for vape products, including e-cigarettes, e-hookahs, and others, has increased.



In 2020, 19.6% of high school students (3.02 million) and 4.7% of middle school students (550,000) reported e-cigarette use in the USA. Thus, the growing popularity of vape products and e-cigarettes is projected to hinder the growth of the hot tobacco products market in the near future.



The launch of new heated tobacco products across the globe is a leading trend driving the growth of the hot tobacco products market.For instance, in August 2021, Japan Tobacco Inc, a Japan-based company operating in the heated tobacco company, introduced Ploom X, its next-generation heated tobacco device.



Ploom X is equipped with a new heating technology, HEATFLOW®, which focuses on airflow, significantly improving user experience and Bluetooth® capabilities that allow users to connect with their smartphones, view the battery level, lock the device, and do a lot more. Therefore, the continuous launch of new hot tobacco products into the market is projected to be a major trend in the market over the coming years.



The countries covered in the hot tobacco market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hot tobacco research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hot tobacco statistics, including hot tobacco industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with hot tobacco share, detailed hot tobacco segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hot tobacco industry. This hot tobacco research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

